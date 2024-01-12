Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news in Friday

Advertisement

Sweden's snow gridlock road 'should have been closed sooner'

Swedish authorities have admitted they waited too long before acting, when a queue on the E22 motorway last week led to around 1,000 cars being stuck in a snowstorm overnight, leaving some people stranded for as much as 20 hours before they were freed.

"That incident wasn't good, and it is of course incredibly important as it happens during a time when we need to be solid," Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, the head of Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency told Ekot, saying various authorities should have communicated better.

One of the things authorities have been criticised for is taking too long to realise that the road had to be closed once traffic started building up.

Roberto Maiorana of the Swedish Transport Administration told TV4 that investigations are already under way to figure out what went wrong.

"In hindsight, the road should have been closed sooner," he said.

Swedish vocabulary: to close – att stänga

Riksbank deputy chief: 'Interest rates appear to have peaked'

Interest rates have likely peaked in Sweden, the deputy governor of the Riksbank told an audience at Swedbank in Stockholm.

“Inflation is continuing to look good, and recent outcomes in Sweden and abroad reinforce my opinion that inflationary pressures are really on the way down. This is very pleasing and important, so that Swedish citizens can regain their purchasing power,” said Per Jansson.

Experts predict that new figures next week will put Swedish inflation close to the Riksbank's two-percent target, which makes it even more likely that the bank will this year start to lower the country's main interest rate – the so-called policy rate – from its current 4.0 percent.

The bank is expected to announce its next decision at the end of the month.

"I said at the November meeting that it is clear that inflationary pressures are now really slowing down. I think the recent developments confirm this picture. This also reinforces my earlier observation that interest rates appear to have peaked," said Jansson.

"But the future is always uncertain. The situation in Sweden and abroad is difficult to assess and we need to be prepared for inflation to be both higher or lower than in our forecast and to adjust monetary policy accordingly."

Swedish vocabulary: to peak – att nå sin topp

Mother and daughter died from eating poisonous mushrooms

A one-year-old girl and her 21-year-old mother died in August in southern Sweden after seeking medical care for acute stomach pains. An autopsy has now shown that they died after eating poisonous mushrooms, reports regional newspaper Skånska Dagbladet.

Investigators detected traces of amatoxin in the pair, a toxic substance found in poisonous mushrooms such as the Destroying Angel (vit flugsvamp) and Death Cap (lömsk flugsvamp). It is not known what kind of mushroom they had consumed or where it had been picked.

Here's The Local's guide to eight poisonous mushrooms to avoid in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a poisonous mushroom – en giftsvamp or en giftig svamp

How powerful is the Swedish passport?

A Swedish passport allows the holder to travel to 193 countries without first applying for a visa, making it among the second most powerful travel documents in the world, according to consultancy firm Henley & Partners' annual passport index.

If you've got a passport from Japan, Singapore, France, Italy, Spain or Germany, you get visa-free travel to 194 countries.

Finnish and South Korean passports are on par with Sweden.

Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table, with only 28 countries accepting its passport without a visa.

Swedish vocabulary: a passport – ett pass