Essential Sweden: Work permits, pensions and six tips to save money

Swedish pensions are complicated, and depending on the kind of pension there are some requirements you'll need to meet before you qualify. For those who arrived in Sweden later in life, it's especially important to know how long you need to live in the country before you're eligible.

Yes, Sweden does have allemannsrätten (right to roam) but that doesn't mean you can pitch your tent wherever you want. There are rules for camping, driving, foraging and - maybe more relevant for this time of the year - skiing and snowmobile driving, which you should make sure to follow.

Although not as many people seem to be falling ill as they were a few weeks ago, it's still the time of year where flu season, the winter vomiting bug and yes, Covid-19, all rear their ugly heads. Here's what to do if you're so sick you can't work.

Writing a letter may be a bit of a dying art nowadays, but emails are very much alive and well. How can you make sure you sound polite when writing to someone in Swedish?

Although things are starting to look more promising on the financial front, with inflation dropping and lower interest rates on the horizon, many people in Sweden are still feeling the pinch. Here are a few tips on how to save a few kronor.

Finally, with waiting times at the Migration Agency as high as 20 months for some types of permit, you may be wondering what happens if you leave the country while your permit is being renewed.