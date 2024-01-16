Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden records coldest temperature of the century

New stats reveal that temperatures dropped to -44.6C in the village of Vittangi in the far north of Sweden on January 5th.

That's colder than the previous record of the century, and indeed millennium, -44C in 2001 in northern Dalarna.

The new record was only confirmed on Monday, after several of national weather agency SMHI's meteorological stations occasionally failed to record data during Sweden's recent cold snap. It's possible that it's been even colder, but -44.6C is the coldest confirmed temperature.

It is not, however, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Sweden. That record is held by Vuoggatjålme, where the mercury dropped to -52.6C in 1966.

Swedish vocabulary: cold – kall

Swedish Finance Minister: 'More people will become unemployed'

Sweden's Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson welcomed new figures that showed falling inflation, but warned that several challenges remain in store for the Swedish economy in 2024, particularly when it comes to the labour market.

"We've seen an increasing number of bankruptcies," Swedish news agency TT quoted her as told a press conference on Monday.

"The difference compared to the pandemic is that it's mainly small businesses with few employees that are being hit, but we're going to see even more bankruptcies in 2024 too and more people will become unemployed."

Inflation according to the CPIF metric, with mortgages removed from the equation, fell to 2.3 percent in December according to the latest figures, bringing it close to the Swedish central bank's two percent target.

"We're getting closer to the target, but there are still great risks ahead," predicted Svantesson.

Swedish vocabulary: a bankruptcy – en konkurs

Iran detains another Swede as diplomatic tension continues

A Swedish man in his 20s is being held in Iran, Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed.

The ministry's press service told AFP the man "was detained in Iran in early January".

"The embassy in Tehran is in contact with local authorities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with relatives in Sweden," it said in an email.

The man resided in central Sweden, according to the foreign ministry, which added that it could not give any more details, citing "consular confidentiality".

According to broadcaster TV4, the man was sought under an international warrant on suspicions of "accessory to murder" and weapons offences in Sweden in relation to a deadly shooting last summer.

The VLT newspaper reported that a district court in Västerås had ordered the man remanded in custody in absentia in late December.

The foreign ministry declined to comment immediately on the reports when contacted by AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: to confirm – att bekräfta

Swedish vocabulary: evidence – bevis