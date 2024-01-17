Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Sweden told to brace for snowstorm as gale-force winds sweep in

Sweden's weather agency is warning of heavy snow and wind in south-western Sweden and the Stockholm region on Wednesday, with up to around 10-20 centimetres forecast. The Transport Administration has tracked vehicles ready to be called out in Gothenburg and Uddevalla.

Gale-strength winds are expected for coastal areas and at sea.

Orange warnings are, at the time of writing early on Wednesday morning, in place for northeastern Ångermanland, southern Västerbotten along the coast, Bohuslän and western Dalsland, and large parts of northern Halland and southwestern Västergötland.

There are also yellow warnings, which are comparatively less serious, in place for eastern Ångermanland, Stockholm and Uppsala, large parts of south-western Svealand and northern Dalsland, parts of southern and western Götaland, northern Värmland and large parts of Dalarna, and a warning of wind and snow in the alpine region between Jämtlandsfjällen and Norrbottensfjällen.

Swedish vocabulary: a tracked vehicle – en bandvagn

Sweden's climate minister set to win confidence vote

Climate and Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari is unlikely to be ousted on Wednesday, after the Social Democrats said they would abstain in a confidence vote set to be held shortly after 9am.

The bid to hold a vote was pushed through by the Centre Party, Green Party and Left Party, who don't have the votes to topple the minister – although even with Social Democrat MPs, they would have been two votes short.

The Centre Party and Green Party first floated the idea of a no-confidence vote in December, shortly after the government presented its climate action plan. They argue that the plan does not go far enough to lower Sweden's carbon dioxide emissions.

"If you choose not to vote for no-confidence, you're also saying it's OK to increase emissions in Sweden and then we've got an incredibly serious situation," Swedish news agency TT quoted Centre leader Muharrem Demirok as saying on Tuesday.

The Social Democrats insisted that they were critical of the government's climate strategy.

"But voting about an individual cabinet minister, we believe that's not the same as rejecting an entire climate policy," said the party's group leader in parliament, Lena Hallengren.

According to the government's own budget, Sweden is on track to miss its 2030 targets as a consequence of its decision to cut tax on petrol and diesel and sharply reduce the amount of biofuel that needs to be blended with these fuels.

Swedish vocabulary: no-confidence – misstroende

Sweden reports record number of wildlife accidents

More wildlife accidents than ever before were reported in Sweden last year. A total of 68,592 animals were killed on Sweden's roads and railways, almost 3,000 more than the year before and around 1,000 more than the previous record in 2021.

Most accidents involve deer, but the number of elk accidents increased, according to the National Wildlife Accident Council.

Västra Götaland in western Sweden topped the list of most wildlife accidents.

Swedish vocabulary: a wildlife accident – en viltolycka

Swedish Nato bid on agenda as Turkish parliament reopens

Sweden's Nato application was on the agenda of Turkey's parliament when it opened for a new session on Tuesday, but no firm date has been given for the vote.

The vote on Sweden's membership of Nato is the final, 42nd point on the parliament's agenda.

The point on the agenda reads: "Istanbul Deputy Numan Kurtulmuş's Bill Concerning the Approval of the Protocol Concerning the Participation of the Kingdom of Sweden in the North Atlantic Treaty, and the Foreign Affairs Commission Report".

Turkey and Hungary have long delayed their approval for Sweden's membership, with Turkey accusing Sweden of being a haven for terrorists from the PKK, a Kurdish separatist group.

Turkey may opt to hold back until the US Congress tables a vote on a decision to allow Turkey to buy F16 fighter jets, something Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in December should happen "simultaneously" with the vote on Swedish membership.

Once the parliament approves Sweden's membership application, the only remaining step is for Erdogan to sign the ratification documents.

Swedish vocabulary: to opt – att välja