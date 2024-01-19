Advertisement

Reader photo of the week: A snowy walk on Sweden's Lake Vänern

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden
Published: 19 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 19 Jan 2024 16:06 CET
Photo: John Persson

In a new series on The Local, we're inviting readers to submit photos each week to bring our audience together from all parts of Sweden.

Every week, we will select a winner. 

This week's winner is John Persson, who sent us the above picture of a sunny afternoon walk on a frozen-over Lake Vänern at Kristinehamn during Sweden's recent cold snap. Vänern, located in central Sweden, is the country's biggest lake.

You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.

This week we also picked a runner-up. Can you guess who left these tracks?

Photo: Simon/@griminthenorth

Reader, it's a rabbit.

