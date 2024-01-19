Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Rare thundersnow reported during Sweden's blizzard

A snowstorm that battered Sweden this week had subsided by Friday morning. Instead, one of the big talking points in the aftermath was a weather phenomenon known as thundersnow, which was registered in Västernorrland, Örebro, Karlstad and Västra Götaland.

Thundersnow – when there's thunder and lightning at the same time as a snowstorm – is caused by the same mechanisms as normal thunder, but often happens when there's an extreme cold front. It's a relatively rare phenomenon, but not unheard of in Sweden.

But because people aren't used to it, they often mistake the bangs caused by the thunder for an explosion.

"Thunder is more common in summer, but it happens on a few occasions every winter," SMHI meteorologist Therese Fougman told Swedish news agency TT. "Even if people don't see it, they recognise the sound, but don't expect to hear it in winter."

Swedish vocabulary: thundersnow – åsksnö

Gonorrhea continues to rise in Sweden

Gonorrhea infections have been rising steadily in Sweden since 2009. That year, just over 600 cases were confirmed, according to the Public Health Agency's data. Last year, preliminary figures show more than 4,000 cases – almost a 700 percent increase in 15 years.

There was a slight downturn during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, but gonorrhea is again on the rise. Chlamydia, another sexually transmitted infection, has on the other hand shown a slight decrease in the past ten years, according to the publicly available data.

Doctors flagged up the issue years ago, but the number of infections has kept increasing in Sweden. As The Local has previously reported, a real concern is that the current antibiotic treatments could stop working, leading to strains of gonorrhea becoming incurable.

In Sweden, gonorrhea and chlamydia are subject to the country's law for communicable disease control (smittskyddslagen), which means anyone who suspects being infected is required to get a test.

Swedish vocabulary: gonorrhea – gonorré

Swedish traffic authorities propose new speed checks

The Swedish Transport Administration wants to start measuring average speeds between some speed cameras on the roads of Sweden, in order to crack down on speeding, reports Dagens Nyheter. It believes the method could prevent seven deaths a year.

Swedish speed cameras currently only measure how fast a vehicle is going at the point where it passes a particular camera. But the proposed method, which has been used in for example Norway since 2009, would allow the cameras to communicate with each other.

The Transport Administration has asked the government to task it with examining what would be needed from a legal and tech point of view in order to launch average speed checks.

Swedish vocabulary: speeding – fortkörning

Hungary accuses Sweden of not making Nato accession a 'priority'

Hungary on Thursday criticised Sweden for not having taken any steps to strengthen bilateral relations in view of the Nordic country's Nato bid, concluding that rapid accession might not be a "priority", reported the AFP news agency.

Hungary and Turkey are the only holdouts in Nato not to have ratified Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey made its ratification of Sweden's Nato application conditional on the US Congress "simultaneously" approving Ankara's request for 40 F-16 fighter jets.

Hungary has repeatedly insisted it supports Sweden's bid, but continuously dragged its feet on putting the issue for a vote in parliament.

Swedish vocabulary: Ungern – Hungary