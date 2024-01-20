Advertisement

Centre-right collapse explained, and why do Swedes drink so much coffee?

Published: 20 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 20 Jan 2024 06:43 CET
Centre-right collapse explained, and why do Swedes drink so much coffee?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: why the centre-right has hit a new low in polls, cocaine at the Riskdag, the effects of growing unemployment and falling inflation, why opposition parties failed to depose Sweden's environment minister in a confidence vote, and why public sector workers are fuming over workplace coffee cuts.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Richard Orange and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Nicholas Aylott, a political scientist who shares his time with Södertörn University and the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Politics 

Economy

Weather

Coffee

