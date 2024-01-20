Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Centre-right collapse explained, and why do Swedes drink so much coffee?
In this week's episode: why the centre-right has hit a new low in polls, cocaine at the Riskdag, the effects of growing unemployment and falling inflation, why opposition parties failed to depose Sweden's environment minister in a confidence vote, and why public sector workers are fuming over workplace coffee cuts.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Richard Orange and Becky Waterton, and we also have an interview with Nicholas Aylott, a political scientist who shares his time with Södertörn University and the Swedish Institute of International Affairs.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Politics
- Cocaine found in toilets of four Swedish parties' parliamentary offices
- How did Sweden end up with its zero-tolerance attitude to drugs?
Economy
- Swedish finance minister warns more people will lose their jobs
- New figures bring Swedish inflation close to two-percent target
Weather
Coffee
- How to be Swedish – in ten easy steps
- Why coffee was banned in Sweden five times
- Swedish word of the day: påtår
