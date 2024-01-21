Essential Sweden: Inventions, pensions and birthday parties
In this week's Essential Sweden, we look at ten inventions you may not have realised were invented by a Swede, pensions, how to host a Swedish style children's birthday party, and our readers' tips for eating out in Sweden.
It's a cliché, but it's a cliché for a reason. Swedes have exalted passive-aggressiveness into an art form. Here are some of the ten most annoying examples you're likely to come across and how to confront them.
In this article, Nina Liljeqvist looks at ten Swedish inventions that have changed the world.
Everyone who lives and works in Sweden will soon receive their so-called "orange envelope", the annual statement that reveals the size of your future Swedish pension. Here are the key dates to be aware of in 2024.
If you've moved to Sweden as a family, you might find that children's birthday parties are your first big opportunity to make Swedish friends. So here's The Local's guide on what to expect and how to host one.
Pizza, people and an environment that will transport you to Campania. This Stockholm restaurant is perfect for a dinner with friends, a casual date night or a weekday lunch, writes Lauren Abston in this restaurant review.
A lot of Indian food you find here has been ‘Swedified’ – code for minimising spice and flavour to appease the softer Swedish palate. We surveyed Indians in Sweden to find their favourite places to go out and eat.
Comments
See Also
It's a cliché, but it's a cliché for a reason. Swedes have exalted passive-aggressiveness into an art form. Here are some of the ten most annoying examples you're likely to come across and how to confront them.
In this article, Nina Liljeqvist looks at ten Swedish inventions that have changed the world.
Everyone who lives and works in Sweden will soon receive their so-called "orange envelope", the annual statement that reveals the size of your future Swedish pension. Here are the key dates to be aware of in 2024.
If you've moved to Sweden as a family, you might find that children's birthday parties are your first big opportunity to make Swedish friends. So here's The Local's guide on what to expect and how to host one.
Pizza, people and an environment that will transport you to Campania. This Stockholm restaurant is perfect for a dinner with friends, a casual date night or a weekday lunch, writes Lauren Abston in this restaurant review.
A lot of Indian food you find here has been ‘Swedified’ – code for minimising spice and flavour to appease the softer Swedish palate. We surveyed Indians in Sweden to find their favourite places to go out and eat.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.