Essential Sweden: Inventions, pensions and birthday parties

Advertisement

It's a cliché, but it's a cliché for a reason. Swedes have exalted passive-aggressiveness into an art form. Here are some of the ten most annoying examples you're likely to come across and how to confront them.

In this article, Nina Liljeqvist looks at ten Swedish inventions that have changed the world.

Everyone who lives and works in Sweden will soon receive their so-called "orange envelope", the annual statement that reveals the size of your future Swedish pension. Here are the key dates to be aware of in 2024.

If you've moved to Sweden as a family, you might find that children's birthday parties are your first big opportunity to make Swedish friends. So here's The Local's guide on what to expect and how to host one.

Advertisement

Pizza, people and an environment that will transport you to Campania. This Stockholm restaurant is perfect for a dinner with friends, a casual date night or a weekday lunch, writes Lauren Abston in this restaurant review.

A lot of Indian food you find here has been ‘Swedified’ – code for minimising spice and flavour to appease the softer Swedish palate. We surveyed Indians in Sweden to find their favourite places to go out and eat.