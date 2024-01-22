Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Harsh winds set to batter Sweden on Monday

Swedish weather agency SMHI has issued warnings of wind, snow or black ice across large parts of Sweden, including gale or near gale-force winds at sea in the Baltic Sea and Öresund strait.

Destination Gotland on Monday cancelled two departures between Visby and Nynäshamn.

There’s also an orange, more serious, warning of wind and snow in the area around Örnsköldsvik and Umeå. Around 15-25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall throughout the day.

It may be wise to keep an eye on SMHI’s weather alerts before making plans.

Swedish vocabulary: gale (at sea) – kuling

Warning of avalanches in Swedish mountains

Swedish authorities warn of a “considerable” risk of avalanches in four locations: Västra Vindelfjällen, Södra Lapplandsfjällen, Södra Jämtlandsfjällen and Västra Härjedalsfjällen.

There’s also a “moderate” risk of avalanches at Abisko/Riksgränsfjällen.

The Kebnekaisefjällen mountains have not been assessed.

The warnings currently apply until 6pm on Monday and can be found here.

Swedish vocabulary: a mountain – ett berg/fjäll

Wolf caught on camera at Lidingö

A wolf was spotted on the ice at Lidingö, an island just north-east of central Stockholm, on Saturday morning.

The animal was filmed by Fredrik Hallberg, who was out ice-skating north of Lidingö, and the video was published by Aftonbladet and the Dagens Nyheter daily, among others.

According to Peter Rosenholm, who works for wildlife authorities in Lidingö municipality, the wolf was also spotted in Norra Djurgårdsstaden on the mainland and in a residential area on Lidingö.

“It either ran across the bridge or the ice. People started getting in touch about seeing a wolf in several locations, so I went down to check out the tracks, and yes, that was in fact the case. It’s been many years since we had a wolf on Lidingö,” he said.

It is not known where the wolf is now, but the latest observations on Saturday suggested that he or she was heading south towards Nacka. Wildlife officers in other municipalities have been informed.

Wolves are more likely to avoid than attack people, but if you see a wolf you should keep calm and walk away. Keep an eye on it but don’t stare at it or corner it. If it gets too close for comfort, you could climb onto something where it can’t reach you (wolves, unlike bears, don’t climb), shout loudly and walk towards it while trying to make yourself look as imposing as possible.

In the unusual event that a wolf does attack you, the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences advises that you should shout, kick and hit it – essentially, fight back as much as you can. Don't play dead (unlike what you should do in the same situation if a bear attacks you).

Swedish vocabulary: a wolf – en varg

Hacker attack knocks out systems for retailers and local authorities

A ransomware attack on Saturday against IT supplier Tietoevry's Swedish data centre knocked out sales systems at Swedish cinemas and other retailers. Cinema chain Filmstaden was temporarily unable to sell cinema tickets, snacks, soft drinks or sweets.

Several regions and municipalities reported that they were also affected by the hacker attack, including Västerbotten, Bjuv, Vellinge and Uppsala.

Retailers such as Systembolaget, Stadium, Rusta and Granngården also reported problems.

Swedish vocabulary: affected by – påverkad av