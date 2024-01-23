Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Turkish parliament expected to approve Sweden's Nato bid this week

Turkey's parliament is expected to end more than a year of delays that severely strained its ties with Western allies and approve Sweden's membership of Nato this week.

CNN Turk said a vote could take place as early as Tuesday while a source told AFP that it might be held on Thursday.

Turkey's ratification would leave Hungary as the last holdout in an accession process that Sweden and its neighbour Finland began in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Finland became the 31st member of the US-led defence alliance last April.

Swedish vocabulary: to approve – att godkänna

Commuters get almost one million kronor back from SL

Stockholm public transport operator SL has been forced to pay back almost one million kronor to commuters since it introduced its new payment system in 2021, which makes it possible to buy a ticket by swiping your payment card at the turnstiles, reports the DN daily.

In most cases, money was wrongly withdrawn from passengers' accounts after they swiped a wallet containing both their regular SL travel card and their credit or debit card. They mistakenly thought they only swiped their SL card, but money was also taken from their other card.

More than 5,700 people have received money back from SL, who has repaid 978,146 kronor since 2021, reports DN.

Swedish vocabulary: a ticket – en biljett

Top Sweden Democrat slammed over Islam comments

Sweden Democrat member of parliament Richard Jomshof – chairman of parliament's justice committee and one of the most senior members of the far-right party – faced criticism after he said he wouldn't rule out banning symbols of Islam.

“Absolutely. It’s clear that at least minarets, the crescent moon, are symbols which represent Islam. For many people, me included, they represent something very dangerous. Something very bad,” he told Aftonbladet in an interview.

Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok, who describes himself as a cultural but not religious Muslim and is also a member of the Church of Sweden, called the comments "incredibly serious" but in line with similar "hate preaching" from the Sweden Democrats.

"Everyone with a background from somewhere else should always walk around feeling unsure about whether they are able to pass through the eye of the Sweden Democrats' needle for who are Swedes or not, and that's incredibly serious," he told the TT news agency.

Lena Hallengren, group leader of the Social Democrats in parliament, the biggest centre-left opposition party, described Jomshof as an "Islam hater", and slammed him and his party for focusing on minarets instead of the healthcare crisis and welfare cuts.

The press secretary of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose right-wing Moderates are in government only thanks to the backing of the Sweden Democrats, asked TT to contact Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer for a comment. Strömmer said: "Freedom of speech and religion are fundamental parts of our democracy. Banning or limiting the use of religious symbols is not on the table."

Swedish vocabulary: criticism – kritik

Russian group behind hacker attack on Swedish authorities and retailers

Russian hacker group Akira appears to be responsible for a huge ransomware attack on IT supplier Tietoevery's data centre on Saturday, which knocked out services for hundreds of cinemas, retailers and local and regional authorities.

"We can confirm that Akira is behind it," the data company's head of communications, Alexandra Kärnlund, told Svenska Dagbladet (SvD).

According to security expert Mattias Wåhlen, who the newspaper interviewed, there is no doubt that the group is tied to Russia.

"Almost all groups carrying out this type of attack are from Russia," he told SvD. "There are clear rules, the most important is that they are not allowed to attack targets in Russia, but only in the west."

Several Swedish companies and authorities were still fighting to get back online on Tuesday morning.

Sweden's biggest HR system, Primula, which is used by many public authorities, is also knocked out, meaning almost 60,000 employees across Sweden are unable to file requests for holidays, sick leave or "vab" (staying at home to look after a sick child), reports TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a cinema – en bio (short for en biograf)