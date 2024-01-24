Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Turkish lawmakers vote to ratify Sweden's Nato membership

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday ratified Sweden's Nato membership after more than a year of delays that upset Western efforts to show resolve in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers voted 287-55 in favour of the Nordic nation's bid to become the 32nd member of the alliance after it won the public backing of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader is expected to sign Sweden's ratification document and conclude Ankara's role in the protracted saga in the coming days.

Turkey's green light leaves Hungary as the last holdout in an accession process that Sweden and Finland began in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Swedish vocabulary: to vote in favour – att rösta för

Swedish foreign minister sees 'no reason' to negotiate with Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sent a letter to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson inviting him to Hungary to discuss Sweden’s Nato membership, it was revealed on Tuesday.

"I invite you to visit Hungary at your earliest convenience to exchange views on all issues of common interest," Orban wrote in the letter seen by AFP.

Orban then added in a social media statement that Kristersson should come to Hungary "to negotiate" Sweden's accession.

Swedish officials immediately countered that there was nothing to negotiate because – unlike Turkey – Hungary never presented conditions when Sweden was invited at the 2022 Nato summit in Madrid.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said he saw "no reason" to negotiate with Hungary about Stockholm's Nato candidacy "at this point".

Swedish vocabulary: to negotiate – att förhandla

Christian Democrat MEP hits out at party over dismissal

Christian Democrat EU parliamentarian Sara Skyttedal hit out at her own party, after she was ousted from the party's ballot in the upcoming EU elections. She has almost been replaced before, but has thanks to wide support from party members been able to remain as top name.

Then the other day, she was again removed from the list, after the right-wing party accused her of trying to solicit work from the Sweden Democrats instead. "The way she has acted has damaged our trust in her," party leader Ebba Busch told a press conference last week.

Skyttedal slammed the decision on public broadcaster SVT's interview programme 30 minuter on Wednesday, saying that she had only had informal talks with the Sweden Democrats which she had disclosed to the party. She denied allegations that she had offered to switch parties and instead run for the far-right Sweden Democrats in the EU elections.

"I was confronted with something that only exists in Ebba Busch's imagination," she said.

Swedish vocabulary: imagination – fantasi

Swedish parliament hit in hacker attack

The Swedish parliament was one of several public authorities that were affected by a hacker attack on the weekend, after Russian group Akira carried out a ransomware attack on IT supplier Tietoevry's data centre, knocking out among other things Primula – an HR system used by around 120 Swedish public bodies, including the parliament offices, and affecting in total around 60,000 employees across Sweden.

Salaries will be paid out as normal in January, a parliament spokesperson confirmed to Swedish news agency TT, but it is currently not possible to access payment slips digitally. It was not immediately clear when the system would be back up and running, but some retailers that were also affected by the hacker attack were beginning to reopen on Tuesday.

Peter Hultqvist of the centre-left Social Democrats, chairman of parliament's defence committee, called the attack "very serious".

"The first thing that has to be done, in my view, is that the Civil Defence Minister will have to inform us as soon as possible about what the government is doing to prevent this," he told broadcaster TV4 on Tuesday.

Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin wrote on X that he would call everyone affected to a meeting.

Swedish vocabulary: very serious – jätteallvarlig