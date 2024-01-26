Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Southern Sweden braces for flooding as more rain set to fall

Swedish weather agency SMHI has issued a red warning of "high water discharge" in the Kävlingeån stream in southern Sweden, where snow melting and rainfalls could lead to flooding as water releases from nearby Lake Vombsjön are causing "very high flows".

A red warning refers to flows that occur no more than every 50th year on average and means that it can be dangerous to be near the river.

The warning is currently in place until further notice.

There's also a general flood warning in central parts of the Skåne region. In Hörby, streets were closed and cars got stuck in the water earlier this week. More rain is expected to fall in the area on Friday and local authorities have held crisis meetings to prepare for any flooding.

Swedish vocabulary: flooding – översvämning

Swedish leaders cheer Turkey's Nato ratification

"We have now reached a decisive milestone on the way towards full membership of Nato," wrote Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the platform X after news that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had signed his country's ratification of Sweden's Nato application.

Opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, whose government launched the process of Sweden joining Nato almost two years ago, urged Hungary to follow Turkey's example.

"I welcome President Erdogan's signature on the ratification. Another important step on the way towards Swedish Nato membership. It's time now for Hungary to deliver," she wrote on X.

Turkey now has to hand over its ratification to the US, then Hungary also needs to ratify Sweden before it can officially join.

Swedish vocabulary: a milestone – en milstolpe

How many Swedes use condoms?

Around 40 percent of Swedes used a condom in the past year, according to a survey by sexual health organisation RSFU. It's the highest figure since it began keeping records in 2009. In 2020 the corresponding percentage was 28 percent, reports Swedish newswire TT.

Among people aged 16-20, a total of 65 percent said they had used a condom in the past year.

Sales of condoms are also at their highest figure in many years.

But despite the increased usage, RSFU also notes a drop in how often people use a condom, which may help explain why gonorrhea continues to be on the increase in Sweden. Condoms are the only contraceptives that protects against sexually transmitted infections.

Swedish vocabulary: a condom – en kondom

Isis woman in Sweden suspected of genocide

Swedish prosecutors on Thursday said they had asked a Stockholm court to remand in custody a 51-year-old woman suspected of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes against Yazidis in Syria, writes the AFP news agency.

The woman, who has been active in the Islamic State group since around 2000, was sentenced by a Swedish court to six years in prison in 2022 for making it possible for her 12-year-old son to be recruited as a child soldier for Isis, Swedish Radio reported.

She is now suspected of crimes against the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority in 2014-2016 in Raqqa, then the capital of IS in Syria.

"The investigation concerns events in Raqqa, Syria from August 2014 to December 2016," prosecutor Reena Devgun said in a statement from the Prosecution Authority. She provided no other details of the alleged crimes.

In her 2022 conviction, the woman was also found guilty of aggravated war crimes and aggravated crimes against international law, Swedish Radio said.

Sweden's principle of universal jurisdiction allows it to try a case regardless of where the offences took place.

Swedish vocabulary: genocide – folkmord