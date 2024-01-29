Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Flood warning as water set to rise in southern Sweden

Sweden's weather agency SMHI warned on Sunday that the water in the Ringsjön lake in southern Sweden may rise at least another ten centimetres. Melting snow and rain have caused streams in the Skåne region to burst their banks and cause flooding in recent days.

Several homeowners whose properties are affected have had their drains shut off, and have had to shower at the local sports hall.

"We can't do anything but watch. There's no help to get," Bo-Anders Nilsson, chairman of the housing association at Ringsjöbaden, told regional newspaper HD/Sydsvenskan. "We just have to wait and see how bad it is afterwards."

There's still a red warning of "high water discharge" from the Kävlingeån stream, with nearby areas at risk of flooding.

Swedish vocabulary: a drain – ett avlopp

Swedish cinema ticket sales restored after hacker attack

Swedish cinema chain Filmstaden is again able to sell tickets on its site and in the app after a hacker attack last weekend.

A ransomware attack on IT supplier Tietoevry on January 20th knocked out Filmstaden's online ticket system, as well as several other retailers and Swedish public authorities, including hospitals. Akira, a group with links to Russia, has been linked to the attack.

Filmstaden was still able to sell tickets when the system was down, but only via Swish over the counter.

Tietoevery said it had reported the attack to police and urged its customers to do the same.

Swedish vocabulary: a cinema ticket – en biobiljett

Advertisement

Far-right leader second most visible in Swedish media

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson is more visible in the news than Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, although the difference is small, reports public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio's news show Ekot. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson holds the top spot.

Ekot surveyed around one million articles and segments in Swedish news, social media and podcasts between September 2023 and the end of the year for the report. It reports it's relatively unusual that the main opposition leader – Andersson – is not in second place.

The report also found that there's been more focus than ever before on law and order in Swedish news and social media.

Swedish vocabulary: law and order – lag och ordning

Advertisement

Iran wraps up trial of Swedish diplomat

The trial of a Swedish EU diplomat wrapped up in Tehran on Sunday, with Iranian prosecutors seeking the maximum penalty for the man accused of spying for Iran's arch-foe, Israel.

The prosecutor said that 33-year-old Johan Floderus – who works for the European Union diplomatic service – was charged with "very extensive intelligence cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime", meaning Israel, according to the judiciary's Mizan Online website.

"Given the important nature and adverse effects of the accused's actions, I demand the maximum penalty," Mizan reported the prosecutor as saying.

Floderus was charged with "corruption on earth", which is one of Iran's most serious offences and carries a maximum penalty of death.

The Swedish national was arrested on April 17th, 2022, at Tehran airport on his return to Iran from a trip with friends and has been on trial since December 2023. No date has yet been set for the verdict.

Governments, human rights groups and families of foreign nationals being held in Iran have accused Tehran of engaging in "hostage diplomacy". A number of European nationals are being held in Iran.

Swedish vocabulary: a penalty – ett straff