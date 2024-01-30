Swedish word of the day: skämskudde

Advertisement

Skämskudde is, like many Swedish words, a compound word. It comes from the words skämmas (‘to be embarrassed’) and kudde, which is a pillow or cushion.

Skämmas comes from the word skämma (to spoil, bring shame on or dishonour) and the word skam (shame).

Pay attention to the preposition following skämma. If you skämma bort someone, like a pet or a child, you’re spoiling them, while if you skämma ut them, you’re embarrassing them. You might also see skämma in the phrases du/de borde skämmas (you/they should be ashamed) or fy skäms (shame on you!). Swedes will often do anything they can to avoid confrontation, so if you hear a Swede say either of these, you know they’re really angry.

The second part of the word, kudde, originally has its roots in a Proto-Germanic word meaning something like a bag, shell, sack or purse.

In a number of Germanic languages, this evolved into a word for the male genitals, like Dutch kodde (club, tail, arse or penis), Danish kodde (testicle), Norwegian kådd (penis) and English cod (as in a codpiece used to protect the male genitals, but also the fish, due to its bloated shape). In the southern Swedish region of Skåne, kodd refers to the male genitals, with kodd usually meaning the penis while koddarna would refer to the scrotum or testicles.

Variants of kudde meaning cushion or pillow also exist in Scots (cod/codd/coad/kod), Faroese and Icelandic (koddi).

Anyway, back to skämskudden. It literally translates as “embarrassment pillow”, but “cringe pillow” is perhaps a better translation.

You’re likely to see it in the phrase ta/plocka fram skämskudden (‘get out the cringe pillow’) when something cringeworthy happens, often in an embarrassing TV programme. It can literally describe a real pillow which you hide behind, but is often used metaphorically, too.

It’s linked to the word sekundärskam (secondary embarrassment), in that a skämskudde is more likely to be used by someone witnessing the embarrassing event rather than directly involved in it.

It’s not entirely clear when the word first came into use. The Swedish Language Council - which coincidentally crowned skämskudde in its word of the month in March 2008 - says it was definitely in use in the early 2000s, and there have been claims that it was used as early as the 1980s, too.

Between 2013 and 2016, Skämskudden was the name of an awards ceremony started by Swedish comedian Martin Soneby loosely based on the American Razzies, which awarded the worst Swedish TV programmes with their very own cringe pillow.

Example sentences:

Det var ett inlägg som fick många att plocka fram skämskudden.

It was a post which made many people get out their cringe pillows.

Konstigt nog brukar vinnarna av Skämskudden inte ta emot deras priser.

Oddly enough the winners of the Cringe Pillow don’t usually accept their prizes.

