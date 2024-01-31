Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Social Democrats: withdrawn humanitarian aid for Palestinian refugees 'catastrophic'

Sweden's decision to stop making payments to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is "catastrophic", Social Democrat foreign policy spokesperson Morgan Johansson said.

"The decision to withdraw support for UNRWA is catastrophic, and can destroy the most important relief organisation for Palestinians in situation where millions of civilians are affected by war and risk starvation," he wrote on X.

The decision was made after Israel claimed that hundreds or even over a thousand UNRWA employees could be members of Hamas. UNRWA has already fired all employees identified as being involved in the October 7th attack on Israel.

"Israel's accusations are of course serious, but they need to be investigated first," Johansson continued. "And if they are true, then those responsible should be punished – not millions of civilian women and children who could lose vital supplies: food, medicine, healthcare. It's completely inhuman."

Sweden's decision to withdraw UNWRA funding on Tuesday evening means that 31 million kronor will be allocated to other humanitarian organisations, like the World Food Programme and the Red Cross in areas of Palestine and Lebanon.

Swedish vocabulary: bistånd – humanitarian aid

Still a buyer's market for Swedish property

Buyers still have the upper hand on Sweden's property market, albeit less so than in December, according to new figures from estate agents Fastighetsbyrån.

They asked 447 estate agents around the country to give their views of the situation on the property market. The results were put into an index, where 0 means buyers have the advantage, and 10 means sellers have the advantage. In January, the index stood at 3.01, compared to 2.6 in December.

"The record-large number of homes on the market means that it's still a buyer's market, but we can see a slightly more positive feeling on the property market. The move from discussing rate hikes to speculation on when we will see the first rate drop makes a difference for both sellers and buyers," the agency's CEO Johan Engström wrote in a press statement.

"We can see that more people are willing to act and move further with their plans to change property."

Swedish vocabulary: köparnas marknad – buyers' market

Advertisement

Climate change means potholes more likely in Sweden

It's the season for potholes on Swedish roads, and things look likely to get worse as climate change starts to affect Sweden.

Potholes – the irritating holes in the road which can lead to car damage – occur when the freeze-thaw cycle caused by the temperature fluctuating above and below freezing means that water trapped in the tarmac expands, breaking apart the road surface.

"The more this happens, the more the pothole grows," Stefan Styffe, acting head of the Swedish Transport Administration's road asset management department, told TT.

As climate change in Sweden is expected to lead to increased precipitation, the Transport Administration believes this carries with it a risk that potholes are likely to become more common.

"Yes, especially in areas where precipitation has previously been in the form of snow, but where there perhaps will be more rain instead during the winter," Styffe said.

Swedish vocabulary: potthål, tjälskott – pothole

Advertisement

Sweden and France to sign nuclear and defence deals during Macron visit

Sweden and France will sign a series of deals on nuclear power technology, defence and other industries during this week's visit from President Emmanuel Macron, the head of Sweden's trade promotion agency has confirmed.

More than a hundred of the most powerful business leaders from France and Sweden met in Stockholm's City Hall on Tuesday, signing several cooperation agreements.

Then on Wednesday, the two countries are set to sign a cooperation agreement on nuclear research at the offices of Alfa Laval in Lund.

"The hope is that that we can also sign agreements on defence cooperation," Jan Larsson, the chief executive of Business Sweden, who led the arrangement of the meeting of business leaders, told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: kärnkraft – nuclear power