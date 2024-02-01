Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Suspected grenade found outside Israeli embassy in Stockholm

Sweden's national bomb squad were called to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday, after a suspected explosive device – reportedly a hand grenade – was found nearby.

According to a report from the broadcaster TV4, an explosion was heard shortly after 3pm as police destroyed the object with a controlled blast.

"Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees," Israel's ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman wrote on X. "We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror."

Sources told the Expressen newspaper that the object was a hand grenade and was thrown towards the embassy's fence. The police received the first reports at shortly after 1pm.

Swedish vocabulary: a hand grenade – en handgranat

Macron not served pyttipanna on second day of Sweden state visit

On the second day of a state visit to Sweden, Macron told French and local business leaders that over-regulation put Europe at a disadvantage to the United States and China.

"We need a smarter European industrial policy," he said. "We need more investment, more single market and less regulation," Macron added, warning of the risk of Europe falling behind its main trade rivals.

He called for more investments in critical sectors such as defence, space, artificial intelligence and green technologies.

Macron on Wednesday visited the European Spallation Source, an advanced atomic research centre being built in the university town of Lund, and accompanied King Carl XVI Gustaf to the energy technologies company Alfa Laval.

He also spoke at a student evening, but despite the Swedish dish pyttipanna grabbing headlines ahead of the visit, Macron was not served the traditional hash with bearnaise sauce after the event. Instead he was treated to gravlax with fennel and dill cream, smoked ham with artichoke puré and pickled mushroom, shrimp tartelettes and Västerbotten Pie (a cheese pie) with fish roe, reported Kristianstadsbladet.

Swedish vocabulary: trade – handel

Study: Climate change to make Swedish cold snaps more dangerous

Climate change caused by human activity is expected to make extreme cold snaps less frequent in Northern Europe, but paradoxically they may become more dangerous, a study published on Wednesday said.

Not only will milder weather lead populations to drop their guard, but temperature fluctuations cause greater wear and tear on infrastructure, according to the new study conducted by researchers at the World Weather Attribution (WWA).

Finland, Norway and Sweden experienced a major cold wave in January that broke several records.

The town of Vittangi in northern Sweden registered the lowest temperature recorded across the three countries since the start of the century, at -44.6C (-48.3 F).

Swedish vocabulary: a cold snap – en köldknäpp

H&M boss steps down after 'demanding' four years

H&M chief executive Helena Helmersson announced Wednesday she was stepping down, sending shares in the fashion retailer tumbling as the Swedish company also reported lower-than-expected profits in the fourth quarter.

Helmersson, who has spent 26 years at the company and the last four at the helm, said the job had been "very demanding at times for me personally" after navigating through the "pandemic, and several geopolitical and macro-economic challenges."

She will be replaced by 42-year-old Daniel Erver, who has worked for the group for 18 years in various roles and most recently as head of the H&M brand.

H&M's shares plunged by nine percent on the Stockholm stock exchange after the announcement.

Swedish vocabulary: a company – ett företag

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg to appear in London court

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is set to appear in a London court on Thursday charged with public order offences linked to a demonstration against the energy industry.

The 21-year-old Swedish activist is expected to appear at around 10am GMT for the opening of her two-day trial.

A global figure in the fight against climate change, Thunberg pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial hearing in November, as did four other activists who appeared with her.

Thunberg, who faces a maximum fine of £2,500 ($3,177), was taken away by two police officers and put into the back of a van outside the Energy Intelligence Forum, after she joined a mass protest.

She was one of dozens activists arrested for disrupting access to the conference, which brought together major oil and gas companies at a luxury hotel in the British capital on October 17th.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång