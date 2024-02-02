Reader photo of the week: 'One of the most beautiful winters I've spent in Sweden'

Advertisement

This week's winner is Ebi Ursu, who snapped the above photo in Sälen, Dalarna, on January 25th while out riding snowmobiles.

"I think we were riding on 125 centimetres of snow. That storm in the distance reached us in the evening and added another 4-5 centimetres of snow," he told The Local.

"Me and my wife moved to Dalarna seven years ago because we love winter, and this has definitely been one of the most beautiful winters I've spent in Sweden. It's been a rare occurrence in the latest years to have this much snow in January. Between Sälen in the south and Åre in the north, this central part of Scandinavia has everything a winter lover needs plus Northern Lights."

