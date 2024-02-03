Inside Sweden: How to watch Melodifestivalen – Sweden's Eurovision tryouts

Advertisement

Hej,

Melodifestivalen, the six-week musical extravaganza that is Sweden's tryouts for the Eurovision Song Contest, kicks off tonight, on Saturday evening.

Get ready for music, entertainment and fun, or a desperate battle to avoid cheesy pop that will inevitably get stuck in your head for the rest of your life.

Affectionately referred to as Mello, you can watch it live on Saturday nights at 8pm on SVT1, or stream on SVT Play (it can be viewed wherever you are in the world), or listen to Sveriges Radio P4.

If you’re really keen, tickets for the arena shows, which are spread up and down the country, are also still available, with both matinee and evening rehearsal tickets, as well as live show tickets, on offer.

You can also join in the fun by downloading the Melodifestivalen app, which will allow you to vote for your favourite songs absolutely free.

I tell this story every year, but the Eurovision Song Contest and New Year's Eve were the only two nights I used to be allowed to stay up late as a child, so that tells you a little bit about how important an event it is in Sweden.

The five heats leading up to the Swedish final on March 9th are perhaps not quite as important, but they still see millions of viewers tuning in every year.

Whether you watch it or not, you may want to check in with the results before you return to work, because if there is one thing you can be sure of, it’s that the conversation topic of the day will be if the right songs won or not.

In other news

A new inquiry recommends that Sweden rebuild its food stores to better prepare the country in the face of a war or crisis. I wonder if this includes coffee, which Sweden used to stockpile (one warehouse in Småland used to house 330 tonnes of coffee – enough to brew 100 million cups).

Record-breaking winds were measured in northern Sweden this week, courtesy of Storm Ingunn. Stekenjokk recorded wind speeds of 186.4 kilometres per hour, or in other words a category three hurricane. That's pretty extreme.

Did you manage to buy tickets for Broloppet? The half-marathon across the Öresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden, scheduled for June 2025, sold out in two hours after tickets went on sale on Thursday.

Sweden’s policy rate may be lowered at some point this spring, which is earlier than expected, as the Riksbank believes the risk of entrenched high inflation has decreased. This may lead to cheaper mortgages, fingers crossed.

What's the best bank for foreigners in Sweden? I asked The Local's readers and the results were not at all conclusive, but perhaps you'll find it useful.

With its unexpected twists, charged emotions, and power-dressing protagonists, the dispute at the top of Sweden's Christian Democrats has been likened to the 80s TV drama Dynasty. What on earth is going on?

One of my pet peeves is when people describe Swedish healthcare as "free". It is definitely cheaper than in a lot of other countries, but it is not always free.

Curious about what French President Emmanuel Macron got up to on his state visit to Sweden? We talk about it on the latest episode of Sweden in Focus.

Have a great weekend,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

