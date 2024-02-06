Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden's parliamentary ombudsman to probe Migration Agency waiting times

Sweden's parliamentary ombudsman Per Lennerbant has announced that he will yet again investigate the long waiting times for decisions from the Migration Agency.

"In previous decisions, I have emphasised how important it is that cases which have a major impact on the lives of individuals should be handled within a reasonable time," he wrote in a press release announcing his decision.

The Migration Agency has until April 15th to submit its statements.

Swedish vocabulary: stor inverkan - major impact

Decades of research samples destroyed in Sweden cooler failure

Research samples collected over decades at a prestigious Swedish medical university have been destroyed after a freezer malfunctioned over the Christmas holidays, the university said on Monday.

The incident has been reported to police, the university added. The samples were stored in tanks cooled with liquid nitrogen, at a temperature of minus 190 degrees Celsius (minus 310 degrees Fahrenheit), at the medical university Karolinska Institutet (KI) in Stockholm.

KI is home to the Nobel Assembly, which is tasked with selecting a winner for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Sometime between December 22 and 23 there was an interruption in the supply of liquid nitrogen to 16 cryogenic tanks, and while the tanks can go for four days without additional liquid nitrogen, they were left without it for five, leading to the destruction of samples from multiple institutions.

"It happened at possibly the absolute worst time imaginable in Sweden, just one day before Christmas Eve," Matti Sallberg, Dean of KI's southern campus, told AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: fryshaveri - freezer disaster

Explosion hits housing area in Strängnäs

An explosion was reported in Strängnäs, near Stockholm, on Tuesday, with the block of flats affected evacuated. The first reports of the blast came in at 4.10am, with rescue personel reporting that the blast took place near a building. No injuries have been reported.

"There is not much physical damage, that's what we can say right now. Intensive work is ongoing to gather information," police spokesperson, Angelica Forsberg, told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: materiella skador - physical damage

Hungary demands visit from Swedish PM before Nato approval

The group leader of Hungary's ruling party has said that Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson must first come come to Budapest before the country's parliament can approve Sweden's application to join the Nato alliance.

MPs from the ruling Fidesz party and its KDNP allies boycotted an extraordinary sitting of parliament to debate Sweden's Nato bid, which had been called for 1pm on Monday at the opposition's request.

"Our opinion is that the ratification of Sweden's Nato application can happen immediately once parliament begins its ordinary session. But for this to happen, a meeting of the two prime ministers is required in Budapest," Máté Kocsis, group leader for the Fidesz party wrote on Facebook just before the session.

"If it's important for the Swedes to join, then they need to come here, just like they went to Turkey".

Swedish vocabulary: att kräva - to demand