Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's security police: 'We have stopped several Iranian operations'

Sweden's Säpo security police has claimed to have stopped several Iranian state operations which would otherwise have seen attacks on individuals living in Sweden.

"We have worked on a number of cases where we have, as we see it, disrupted preparations for such [an attack]," Daniel Stenling, head of the agency's counter-espionage division, told Sweden's public broadcaster SR.

"They have set up and run operations which had the purpose of being able to carry out what you might call physical attacks on someone or something in Sweden."

On Tuesday, Ekot revealed that an Iranian couple had planned to murder Jews in Sweden. The couple were arrested in 2021 and deported the following year.

Swedish vocabulary: en verksamhet - an outfit/operations

Senior Moderate politician shared racist and sexist pics

Johan Abrahamsson, the chair of the Moderate Party in Västra Götaland and the mayor of Mariestad, has been caught sharing grossly sexist and racist cartoons and pictures on social media, including one involving a coarse joke about oral sex and another about Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar with a comment on how much cleavage she was showing.

When confronted with the pictures, Abrahamsson said the pics were examples of "totally ordinary bawdy humour".

"Here's you've got 12 pictures and you can certainly find 100 more, but that's my sense of humour and I'm not ashamed of it."

Swedish vocabulary: buskishumor - bawdy or Vaudeville humour

Elsa and Noah crowned most popular Swedish baby names in 2023

Sweden’s yearly figures of the most popular baby names have been released, with the previous year’s top names knocked off the top spot.

In 2022, William and Astrid were the most popular names for newborns in Sweden, although these names have now dropped to third and ninth place in the rankings for 2023, which mark the first time the rankings have been carried out by the Tax Agency rather than Statistics Sweden.

“It feels very fun to be taking over this service, as it’s so popular among expectant parents,” Tax Agency statistician, Caroline Ledin, wrote in a press statement.

For newborn girls, Elsa came first place in 2023, with 588 babies given the name last year. Next up - with just one child between it and top spot - came Vera, which was the name given to 587 newborns.

For boys, Noah came first, followed by Hugo.

Swedish vocabulary: ett tilltalsnamn - a first name

Swedish prosecutor shuts down Nord Stream investigation

The Swedish prosecutor probing the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany said on Wednesday that he was closing the investigation, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said he had had "in-depth cooperation" with German authorities in their investigation, and would "hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation."

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement as it released the formal decision to close the investigation that the primary purpose of its probe had been to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved and whether Swedish territory had been used to carry out the act.

Swedish vocabulary: att lägga ner - to shut down/shelve