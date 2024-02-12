'Close windows': What people in Gothenburg should know about the Liseberg fire
Sweden's rescue services have issued a public announcement, warning people in Gothenburg to stay inside, shut windows and doors, and turn off ventilation systems. What do people in the city need to know?
The so-called viktigt meddelande till allmänheten, an "important message to the public", is being broadcast on Sweden's state broadcasters SR and SVT, with continual updates available at P4 in Gothenburg.
The message warned of "fire in a building with significant amounts of smoke as a result."
"The leaders of the rescue services are calling for everyone in the area to go inside and close doors, windows and ventilation," the message ran.
Which areas of Gothenburg are affected?
According to P4 Gothenburg, pieces of rubbish were falling from the air in the area of Guldheden, near the Liseberg amusement park, with cars turned white by flakes of falling ash and people in the area covering their faces with clothing to protect them from toxic fumes.
Police have called on people to avoid the area around the amusement park if at all possible.
Guests have been evacuated from the Grand Curiosa Hotel, from office buildings near the area, and from the nearby World of Volvo corporate exhibition centre.
Newspaper Göteborgs-Posten is reporting that children at 15 preschools in the area are being kept inside to prevent them inhaling toxic smoke.
How many people have been injured?
According to the Göteborgs-Posten newspaper, twelve people received minor injuries and are being treated at the local Sahlgrenska hospital.
How is traffic affected?
According to P4's traffic service, the main Södra vägen road into central Gothenburg has been closed where it meets Körsvägen at Liseberg as a result of the fire. See pin in Google Maps here.
According to the Swedish Transport Administration, traffic on the E6 motorway has slowed, but not stopped, and neither the E20 motorway, nor rail services in and out of Gothenburg, have so far been affected.
The administration predicts that the blockage on Södra vägen could continue until 9pm.
