Fire at Gothenburg's Liseberg amusement park still raging on third day

One person was still missing after the fire erupted on Monday at the Oceana water park that was still under construction at the Liseberg amusement park in the western city of Gothenburg.

Firefighters had indicated on Tuesday that the blaze was under control but it flared up again in the evening.

"The construction is burning and we can't enter some parts of the building to fight the fire because the risk of collapse is too great," Gothenburg

emergency services said in a statement. "We are making sure the fire doesn't spread to adjacent buildings."

They could not predict when the fire would be fully extinguished. Images from Monday showed exploding fireballs, as flames and several blasts tore up a water slide and a pall of black smoke rose over the city.

Police said an investigation into gross negligence and workplace offences had been opened.

According to police, 16 people sought treatment for minor injuries but none needed to be admitted to hospital.