Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden expected to raise work permit salary threshold next year

Sweden should from next year raise the work permit threshold to the median salary, with exemptions for some categories of workers, according to a new government report.

The report, which was presented to Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on Thursday, proposes that the new salary threshold for work permits come into force by June 1st 2025.

The median salary changes every year, but currently stands at 34,200 kronor a month.

For work permit renewals, current rules (80 percent of the median salary) will continue to apply for any applications for extensions submitted to the Migration Agency by June 1st 2026 at the latest, as The Local reported on Thursday.

The inquiry also suggests that the government be given the power to announce exceptions from the median salary threshold.

Swedish vocabulary: the median salary – medianlönen

Half of work permit holders could lose their right to stay in Sweden

Half of all current work permit holders will lose their right to stay and work in Sweden on their current permit if the government's bid to raise the threshold to the median salary goes through, argues the chief economist at Almega, an employers' organisation in the service sector.

Even mid-skilled jobs such as chefs, nurses, and to some extent IT workers and other professionals will not be able to make the 34,200 kronor mark, Almega's Patrick Joyce told Swedish news agency TT.

Some of the exceptions suggested by the inquiry could be applied to jobs where Sweden is crying out for international talent, as well as in certain regions, for example northern parts of the country where the green transition has led to a high demand for labour.

But Karin Johansson, deputy CEO of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, criticised the move.

"It's an arbitrary way of handling it," she told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: arbitrary – godtycklig

Advertisement

Swedish legal experts give green light to stop-and-search zones

Sweden’s Council on Legislation, the parliamentary committee that scrutinises draft bills to ensure they are in line with the constitution, has given the government the green light to push through with a bid to introduce stop-and-search zones, reports TT.

It does however comment that the government’s fast-tracking of the bill means that relevant organisations do not have enough time to comment, and that the rules on stop-and-search zones should be given a time limit in order to evaluate them after they’ve been implemented.

The Council on Legislation’s recommendations are not binding.

If parliament approves the bill, police in Sweden will from March 28th be able to temporarily declare any area one of its so-called "security zones", if there is a tangible risk of shootings or attacks with explosives as a result of gang conflicts.

Once an area has received this designation, police will then be able to search people within the area without any concrete suspicion.

Swedish vocabulary: a security zone – en säkerhetszon

Advertisement

Top Christian Democrat MEP quits party after conflict

Sara Skyttedal, the Christian Democrats' top representative in the European Parliament, has quit the party.

Her decision comes after she was abruptly replaced last month as the party's top candidate in the upcoming EU elections on the grounds that she had betrayed her party by opening talks with the rival Sweden Democrats, following an extended internal conflict in the party.

She will remain in Brussels and Strasbourg as an independent MEP until the elections this summer.

Asked by the Expressen tabloid how long she had considered leaving the Christian Democrats, she said: "I instinctively felt right there and then that it was natural to do it. But given it's such a big decision I definitely didn't want to do it when emotions where running high."

She said she had no confidence in Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch.

"I don't feel I trust a single word," she said.

Swedish vocabulary: to trust – att lita på