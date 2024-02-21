Ice cream or chaat? Swedish foreign minister blames autocorrect for Indian food gaffe
"Sweden's foreign minister has insisted that autocorrect was to blame for a social media post during a trip to Bengaluru in India where he appeared to mistake the much-snack, dahi puri, for ice cream.
"When in India, you have to try the food. So we did," Foreign Minister Tobias Billström posted on X at the start of a packed day of meetings. "Stopped by a small food stall and ordered what I think was ice cream".
In his hand, he was holding what members of the Indians in Sweden Facebook group suggested was in fact dahi puri, dahibhalla, or perhaps dahi papdi chaat.
These are all savoury snacks that typically include, among other things, puri (or papdi) bread, raw onion, coriander leaves, sevdi, yoghurt, and carrot shavings.
Not, in other words, easy to confuse with ice cream.
Tobias Billström's original post on X. Photo: Screenshot
This is a close up of a screenshot from the post. Photo: Screenshot
When The Local pointed out the mistake, the tweet was deleted and replaced with a corrected version, with Billström shortly afterwards claiming on X that the error had been down to autocorrect.
"No need. I already know [what it is]" he replied. "But autocorrect played a joke with me."
The corrected post replaces the word "ice cream" with "chaat".
In the busy first working day of his visit, Billström visited one of the city's famous book shops, then met with Thawar Chand Gehlot,
the governor of Karnataka.
He has also visited the offices of the Indian Space Research Organisation, travelled on the Namma Metro, and visited an art school and a museum.
Billström will later take part in the Raisina Dialogue, India's biggest foreign policy conference, where he will meet the country's foreign minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.
