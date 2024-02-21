What are the best tips for making friends in Sweden?

Advertisement

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre

___

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is briefly joined by panelists Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange, before we listen to an interview with Gemma Swift.

Gemma wrote an article last year that was well received by readers of The Local so we thought we'd get her to expand on some of her points. Here's the article:

You can listen to the episode below:

Or you can find it here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.