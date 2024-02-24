Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Nato in sight, book tips, and is Sweden demanding too much of foreign workers?
In this week's episode: how Sweden will change when it’s in Nato, why the country has an annual book sale, what you need to know about pensions in Sweden. Also, for Membership+ subscribers: why a Swedish-American Hollywood wife is all over the news, more details on plans for new work permit rules.
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:
Nato
Books
Pensions
Melodifestivalen
Work permits
Comments
See Also
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre
___
You can listen to the latest free edition here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange.
Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:
Nato
Books
Pensions
Melodifestivalen
Work permits
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.