Nato in sight, book tips, and is Sweden demanding too much of foreign workers?

Published: 24 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 24 Feb 2024 07:35 CET
In this week's episode: how Sweden will change when it’s in Nato, why the country has an annual book sale, what you need to know about pensions in Sweden. Also, for Membership+ subscribers: why a Swedish-American Hollywood wife is all over the news, more details on plans for new work permit rules.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Richard Orange

Here are links to some of the stories and topics we discuss:

Nato

Books 

Pensions

Melodifestivalen

Work permits

