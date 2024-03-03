Spring (and tax season) in sight: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Things have got more expensive in Sweden recently, but if you've taken up a side hustle in the last year it's worth knowing the rules when it comes to filing your tax declaration.

Spring may be on its way in the south of the country, but for those of you still in the depths of winter, here's a guide to how you can tell winter is finally over.

Just because the warmer days might still feel far off, that doesn't mean you can't start planning for some spring getaways. Here are some spots up and down the country you should try and visit this spring.

And on the topic of holidays, check out this article from The Local's Nordic Editor Richard Orange on why you should take your holidays at the same time as everyone else does.

Planning on moving away from Sweden? As with many aspects of living here, there's a fair amount of bureaucracy which you should be aware of.

Finally, you should be receiving your Swedish tax return within the next few weeks, if you have a digital mailbox. It can seem a bit overwhelming at first, so have a look at these tips and tricks which may help you out.