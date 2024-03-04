Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Three injured after Östersund shopping centre roof caves in

Dogs late on Sunday continued to search for anyone trapped in the debris after the roof of a shopping centre in Östersund caved in.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, but were able to leave hospital the same day.

The incident happened in a shop selling sportswear at 11.30am. It is believed that heavy snow on top of the building is to blame.

Search and rescue dogs combed through the debris, and six people needed help to get out of the premises. There is nothing to suggest that anyone remains trapped, but the search and rescue efforts are set to continue until the dogs have searched through the entire shop.

Luckily, there were no fatalities or serious injuries reported. The northern Sweden shopping centre was less busy than usual, presumably due to a lot of its customers being at home to watch the popular ski race Vasaloppet, which took place on Sunday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: a roof – ett tak

Embassy apologises over minibus left on railway tracks in Stockholm

The embassy of Ethiopia has apologised after a minibus owned by the embassy was left abandoned on a railway track in Stockholm.

Police were called out to the scene at 1.55am on Sunday after the vehicle, with diplomatic number plates, was found on the tvärbanan tracks between Alviks strand and Stora Essingen with no driver in sight. It is not known how the vehicle made it onto the tracks in the first place.

It was initially not reported which embassy the minibus belonged to, but after a while, the Ethiopian embassy came clean.

"Our embassy regrets the accident and the trouble it caused. We have launched an internal investigation into how the accident happened," the embassy told Svenska Dagbladet.

Swedish vocabulary: an embassy – en ambassad

What's the status of Sweden's Nato application?

The interim speaker of the Hungarian parliament, Sandor Leszak, has signed Sweden's Nato ratification, reports Reuters.

However, Hungary's incoming president Tamás Sulyok also needs to sign the document before it can be sent to Washington DC. Hungary doesn't have a president at the moment after Katalin Novák resigned, and her successor is set to take office on Tuesday.

After Sulyok has also put pen to paper, all that then remains is for Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to invite Sweden to present its accession document to the US.

This is expected to be done by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a ceremony in Brussels, with the date still to be confirmed. After that, the flag of Sweden will be hoisted at the Nato headquarters, and the country will officially be a Nato member.

Swedish vocabulary: to sign – att skriva under/på

Duplantis reigns supreme at world indoors

Mondo Duplantis managed to take home another world championship gold at Glasgow's Emirates Arena on Sunday, after two nervy failures

at 5.85 metres before overcoming his demons for a dominant win with a best of 6.05 metres.

The US-born Swede went close in three efforts at what would have been 1 centimetre beyond his own world record of 6.23 metres, but it was not to be.

"I had my back against the wall quite a few times today," Duplantis said.

"I try not to overthink it and learn from the mistake I made on the first two and put it all together. I was able to pull it out of the bag today."

Swedish vocabulary: a gold medal – en guldmedalj