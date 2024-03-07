Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Sweden expected to join Nato today

Sweden is expected to join Nato on Thursday, after Hungary ratified its application on Tuesday.

"Only hours to go until Sweden joins Nato," wrote Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijártó on Facebook, posting a picture of himself stepping out of a car at Budapest Airport. "The ratification document is on its way," he added, next to a Swedish flag emoji.

Just after 4am, Swedish time, Szijártó posted another update, saying he had landed in Washington DC.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström flew to Washington on Wednesday, which means they will be present to submit Sweden's accession documents to the US. That's the moment when the country officially becomes a Nato member.

A flag hoisting ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels is already scheduled for Monday.

Swedish vocabulary: on its way – på väg

Is the willow warbler disappearing from Sweden?

Sweden's most common bird, the willow warbler, appears to be on a sharp decline, the Swedish Museum of Natural History has warned.

Around 13,000 willow warblers were tagged in bird ringing in Sweden last year (when researchers attach small, numbered tags to the legs of wild birds in order to be able to individually identify them and track their migration patterns – known as bird banding in the US).

That figure is half of that recorded in 2020, said the museum.

It is not known how many warblers are left in Sweden, but in 2012, the number of breeding pairs were estimated at around 13 million. The museum notes that the decrease in ringed birds suggests that the broader decrease could amount to several millions of birds.

"Studies in southern England, where the species has declined, show that milder springs as a consequence of climate change could be a problem for the species. The underlying cause behind the decline noted in bird ringing in Sweden is not clear. As the warbler is a migratory bird, it could be due to conditions both in Sweden and in other countries," said Museum of Natural History researcher Thord Fransson.

Swedish vocabulary: a willow warbler – en lövsångare

Advertisement

Inquiry recommends making it easier to search Swedish schoolchildren

A new inquiry on safety at school recommends that schools be forced to report students who commit crimes on campus to police, as well as being given increased powers to carry out bodily searches and exclude unauthorised visitors.

The report was handed over to Minister of Education Lotta Edholm by the government's special investigator Jonas Trolle, head of the Centre for Preventing Violent Extremism (CVE), on Wednesday.

As well as recommending that schools be given increased powers to carry out bodily searches, it proposes that they be given the possibility to search "bags and other items within the school grounds", with specially designated staff appointed to carry out these checks.

The inquiry's final conclusions will be presented by December 20th, 2024, after which the report and its proposals will be sent out for consultation to the relevant government agencies or organisations, municipalities and other stakeholders, who can submit responses.

Swedish vocabulary: to search (someone's body) – att visitera or att kroppsvisitera

Advertisement

Why did American bombers fly over Stockholm on Wednesday?

People in Stockholm and Uppsala may have had their lunches disturbed on Wednesday by two American bombers flying low over the city, a B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress from the American Bomber Task Force, escorted by two Swedish Jas 39 Gripen jets.

The four jets flew over Stockholm, Arlanda and Uppsala around lunchtime on Wednesday at an altitude of just under 1,000 metres, before joining the Nordic Response Nato exercise, according to the Swedish Armed Forces' website.

"We're doing this to make our presence known," Armed Forces exercise planner Mikael Månsson told Svenska Dagbladet (SvD). "It's a clear signal to the Swedish people that we are protecting our national territory alongside our allies, creating safety and security for the Swedish population."

According to the Armed Forces' website, this exercise was "planned a while ago".

Swedish vocabulary: a bomber – ett bombplan