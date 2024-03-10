Swedish food and reader questions: Essential articles for life in Sweden
How should you behave if you want to impress your Swedish in-laws? What are the weirdest Swedish eating habits, and how can you move to Sweden if you're self-employed? Find out the answers to those questions and more in this week's Essential Sweden.
Haven't met your Swedish partner's parent's yet? Easter is coming up at the end of March, which means you're likely to be invited over by your partner's family for the obligatory Swedish holiday meal of herring, egg and potatoes. How should you behave if you want to make a good impression?
While we're on the topic of food, the Swedes do have some odd habits - ketchup on pasta? Crayfish parties? In this article from The Local's archives, Catherine Edwards looks at some of the weirdest traditions she noticed when she first moved here in 2016.
Sin, sitt and sina may seem like small, insignificant words at first, but they can change the whole meaning of a sentence. Here's a guide on when you should use them.
Like many aspects of Swedish migration policy, it comes as no surprise that it's much easier for EU citizens to move to Sweden as a self-employed person than for everyone else. Find out the rules for both EU and non-EU citizens below.
The article above is one of our reader questions. Do you have any burning questions you want to ask us? We'll do our best to answer, whether you're wondering about an obscure aspect of Swedish grammar or the latest change to migration policy. Find out how to get in touch with us below.
This week, the government ordered the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) to come up with a new version of the famous booklet "If Crisis or War Comes", to be sent out to Swedish households in 2024. Is there anything foreigners should think about in particular when preparing for a war or crisis?
Comments
See Also
Haven't met your Swedish partner's parent's yet? Easter is coming up at the end of March, which means you're likely to be invited over by your partner's family for the obligatory Swedish holiday meal of herring, egg and potatoes. How should you behave if you want to make a good impression?
While we're on the topic of food, the Swedes do have some odd habits - ketchup on pasta? Crayfish parties? In this article from The Local's archives, Catherine Edwards looks at some of the weirdest traditions she noticed when she first moved here in 2016.
Sin, sitt and sina may seem like small, insignificant words at first, but they can change the whole meaning of a sentence. Here's a guide on when you should use them.
Like many aspects of Swedish migration policy, it comes as no surprise that it's much easier for EU citizens to move to Sweden as a self-employed person than for everyone else. Find out the rules for both EU and non-EU citizens below.
The article above is one of our reader questions. Do you have any burning questions you want to ask us? We'll do our best to answer, whether you're wondering about an obscure aspect of Swedish grammar or the latest change to migration policy. Find out how to get in touch with us below.
This week, the government ordered the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) to come up with a new version of the famous booklet "If Crisis or War Comes", to be sent out to Swedish households in 2024. Is there anything foreigners should think about in particular when preparing for a war or crisis?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.