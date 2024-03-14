Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Couple at large after man found murdered outside Stockholm

A man and a woman, aged 23 and 24, are believed to be on the run after a man was found dead on Värmdö outside Stockholm, said Sweden's prosecution authority.

The dead man, a 37-year-old, was found on Sunday in a bag next to a road near Gustavsberg.

A 19-year-old man is also being held in connection with the suspected murder.

"The two people who are now remanded in absentia are a couple. All the people involved know each other," prosecutor Cecilia Tepper said in a statement.

According to unconfirmed reports in the Expressen newspaper, the woman had recently applied for a contact ban for the older man, which was rejected. According to Expressen, they are said to have set up a meeting with the 37-year-old in an apartment to talk, and then killed him.

The woman has two children. Tepper told Expressen on Wednesday that it is not yet clear where they are.

The three suspects are originally from Afghanistan, but have lived in Sweden for several years. It is suspected the couple at large may have left the country, according to unconfirmed reports cited by Expressen.

Swedish vocabulary: remanded in absentia – häktad i sin frånvaro

Malmö dog owners spooked by metal-spiked dough balls

Around 30 of what Malmö residents have started referring to as "dog rolls" were found in Pildammsparken in the southern Swedish city early on Wednesday.

Incidents of similar dough balls, which on several occasions have been spiked with sharp items, such as metal or glass, have been reported for years, with dog owners fearing that an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators are trying to harm or kill their pets.

"We have had several hundred reports since 2020. Some of them can be traced to the vigilant public who have reported all sorts of scraps of bread," police spokesperson Nils Norling told Swedish newswire TT, adding that in around 180 cases the balls had actually been spiked.

The city is now reaching a peak of the dough balls, which appear to be aimed at dogs.

"Last year we had a break of around eight months, but it's now increasing again," said Norling.

A woman in her mid-70s was arrested at the end of last year on suspicion of being behind the balls. But last week the prosecutor dropped the investigation, saying there was nothing that indicated that she had committed a crime.

Swedish vocabulary: dog rolls – hundbullar

Advertisement

Sweden won't help citizens held in Isis camps return

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said that the country would not offer aid to return Swedes that had joined the Islamic State group and were currently held in camps in northeastern Syria.

"The government will not act so that the Swedish citizens and persons with connections to Sweden who are in camps or detention centres in north-eastern Syria are brought to Sweden," Billström said in a statement to AFP.

"Sweden has no legal obligation to act for these individuals to be brought to Sweden. This applies to women, children and men," he continued.

The Islamic State group's fall in 2019 in Syria created the problem of what to do with the families of foreign jihadists captured or killed there and in Iraq.

More than 43,000 Syrians, Iraqis, and foreigners from at least 45 countries are held in the squalid and overcrowded Al-Hol camp in Kurdish-controlled northeast Syria.

Swedish vocabulary: women, children and men – kvinnor, barn och män

Advertisement

Spotify to add music videos to catalogue

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday announced it would be posting music videos on its platform in "select markets", entering an arena long dominated by YouTube.

"The beta version of music videos on Spotify begins rolling out today...," the company said in a statement.

It would release limited catalogue of hits from global artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, as well as local favourites, it added.

Initially, the music videos will only be available to paying subscribers in the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Swedish vocabulary: a music video – en musikvideo