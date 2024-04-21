Essential Sweden: Import fees, preschool and rescue dogs

Advertisement

Whether you have a young child already or are planning to have kids in Sweden in the future, it's worth checking out or guide on how preschool in Sweden works.

Many of our readers have friends and family based outside of the EU, which means that we're often stung with expensive import fees when receiving parcels from home. What's the correct way to deal with these, and what are the rules, anyway?

Have you ever been to Skåne in southern Sweden? The Local's editorial team are all, coincidentally, based here - here are five reasons why we love the region.

Those of us with small children are often surprised by how quickly they adapt to life in Sweden, even if they moved when they were a few years old. In this article from our archives, Victoria Martínez discusses her battle with integrating as quickly as her then-four year old.

You may have noticed that four-legged friends are popular in Sweden, but what are the rules and what should you bear in mind if you want to adopt a dog here? Find out below.

Finally, many of us will at some point or another be faced with a situation where we feel we need to take long-term leave from work. How does that work in Sweden?