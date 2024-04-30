Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish government moves to introduce compulsory 'language preschool'

Sweden's right-wing government and its far-right Sweden Democrat allies want to introduce a compulsory "language preschool" for children who don't speak Swedish, said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a press conference while visiting a preschool in Stockholm suburb Botkyrka.

"Far too many children start school without good enough Swedish," the TT news agency quoted him as saying.

An inquiry will look into exactly what such a preschool might look like and who will have to attend.

The government also wants to tighten the language requirements for preschool staff.

"We want people who work in Swedish preschools to be able to speak Swedish. That's pretty fundamental," said Kristersson.

Swedish vocabulary: a language – ett språk

Nordic ministers 'ready to defend every corner of our region'

A new era of Nordic defence has begun, write Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonsson, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram and Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordis Kolbrun Gylfadottir in a a joint opinion piece, published by DN Debatt on Tuesday morning, outlining a new common defence vision.

"As allies, we are ready to defend every corner of our region," writes the group about the eight-point vision, which includes for example more strategic security discussions, boosting the capacity to carry out multinational military operations, making it easier for military troops to move between the countries, and stepping up the countries' total defence capability so that all parts of society can help if needed.

"We, the Nordic countries, agree on our assessment that Russia within the foreseeable future will continue to pose the biggest and most direct threat against the security of Europe and the world. We also agree that it takes collective measures to meet this threat," they write.

"That's why it's our duty to continue to support Ukraine – with military equipment, education and humanitarian and financial support – for as long as it is needed."

Swedish vocabulary: foreseeable – överskådlig

Spring weather arrives just in time for Walpurgis

Pleasant spring temperatures are set to stick around in most of Sweden as people celebrate Walpurgis Night followed by May Day, according to national weather forecasters SMHI.

The far south and the far north of the country may get a mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers.

But other parts of Sweden may get up to 20C on May 1st.

If you're thinking of having a barbecue or lighting Walpurgis bonfires, make sure you're aware of the risk of grass fires in the southern half of Sweden.