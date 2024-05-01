Why businesses want Sweden to ease wage requirements for work permits
In this episode of Sweden in Focus Extra: Why does the government want to increase income requirements for work permit holders and why are businesses so opposed to the plan?
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren to discuss the how far the government has got with its plan to further increase the salary requirement for work permit holders from 80% to 100% of the median wage.
The episode also features a chat Richard Orange had recently with Karin Johansson, deputy director general of the Swedish confederation of enterprise.
