Why businesses want Sweden to ease wage requirements for work permits

Advertisement

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre.

Already have Membership+ but not receiving all the episodes? Go to the podcast tab on your account page to activate your subscription.

__

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton and Emma Löfgren to discuss the how far the government has got with its plan to further increase the salary requirement for work permit holders from 80% to 100% of the median wage.

The episode also features a chat Richard Orange had recently with Karin Johansson, deputy director general of the Swedish confederation of enterprise.