New report reveals sharp rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes in Sweden

A total of 110 complaints were registered by police between October 7th – when Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel – and December 31st, according to the report by The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brå).

In 2022, the figure was 24.

Around 20 percent of the complaints contain "some form of reference to the Hamas attack... or the following violence in Gaza", according to Brå.

"These include anti-Semitic placards and statements in connection with demonstrations, but also threats and offences against individuals who, based on their Jewish background, have been blamed for Israel's actions in Gaza," Jon Lundgren, an investigator at Brå, said in a statement.

Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic attacks have been on the rise in many countries since the start of the conflict.

The war started with Hamas's October 7th attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

The militants also took about 250 hostages. Israel estimates that 129 captives remain in Gaza, but the military says 34 of them are dead.

Israel's massive retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,596 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.