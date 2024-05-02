Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish property market on steady upward climb

Swedish property prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in April (5.8 percent year on year and 1.7 percent compared to the previous month, according to state-owned mortgage bank SBAB), showing signs that it's definitely coming back to life after a long hibernation.

The price of a detached home rose 1.9 percent in April compared to March, and apartments rose by 1.2 percent, reports newswire TT.

It's not unusual for the property market to perk up in spring, but there's a clear increase even adjusting for seasonal effects.

A major reason behind the price increase is the expectation that Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, has stopped raising the country's main interest rate and the hope that it might even cut the rate in its next announcement, which will come next week.

Swedish vocabulary: property prices – bostadspriser

Swedish neo-Nazis disrupt May Day speeches

Swedish neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR) tried to disrupt at least two speeches on May 1st.

Public radio broadcaster P4 Jönköping reports that NMR set an EU flag on fire during a speech by high-profile Social Democrat politician Annika Strandhäll. When asked by TT, police did not confirm that NMR was behind the incident, but confirmed that there had been a counter demonstration at the speech and that one person had been arrested on suspicion of assault after pushing another person.

A picture published by P4 showed people carrying NMR flags at the event.

Police, who arrived at the scene after the counter protesters had left, shortly thereafter stopped several cars transporting suspects. Police also seized several items and filed a report on suspected violation of Sweden's law against carrying knives and sharp objects.

Two NMR extremists also turned up to Social Democrat Anders Ygeman's speech in Västerås.

"They tried to interrupt but didn't particularly succeed. But of course it affects the mood," Ygeman told local newspaper VLT.

Swedish vocabulary: to disrupt – att störa

Man carrying over a kilo of gold stopped at Arlanda

Custom officers at Arlanda Airport on Tuesday stopped a man carrying over a kilo worth of gold, reports the Expressen tabloid.

A kilo of gold is worth around 800,000 kronor and the man is now suspected of aggravated money laundering.

It's the latest in a series of incidents in which Arlanda travellers have been caught carrying expensive watches, gold and cash.

Last year, Swedish Customs seized a record 93.4 million kronor about to leave the country, of which 87 million kronor was believed to be in connection with money laundering.

Swedish vocabulary: money laundering – penningtvätt

In case you missed it: What changes in Sweden in May?

Swedish passports are now 25 percent more expensive, but on the other hand the economy could be on the road to recovery depending on what happens on a few crucial dates. The Local rounds up the main points you need to know in our usual monthly guide to what's changing.

Swedish vocabulary: a change – en förändring