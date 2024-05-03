Reader photos of the week: Celebrating the arrival of spring in Sweden
Every week, The Local invites readers to submit their pictures to our photo competition, to bring our audience together from all parts of Sweden.
This week's winner, featured above, is Aimee Clark. She told The Local she and her family hung out with lambs at Gunnes gård in Upplands Väsby. She says it's a "free to enter Viking farm where they have free range sheep".
We got so many good pictures this week of readers celebrating Walpurgis Day – when Swedes light bonfires to welcome the start of spring – so we included a few more honourable mentions below.
Angie De Quaye sent in this picture of a Walpurgis bonfire in Malmö. Photo: Angie de Quaye
Quirin van Os snapped this picture of the Walpurgis bonfire in Sörby, Lakene. Photo: Quirin van Os
Kira Abeln sent in this lovely picture of a Walpurgis bonfire on the seaside in Råå. Photo: Kira Abeln
Mylinda Campbell Jonasson, based in Helsingborg, writes that she always takes off her shoes the first time of the year this day. Photo: Mylinda Campbell Jonasson
You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.
By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.
Comments
See Also
This week's winner, featured above, is Aimee Clark. She told The Local she and her family hung out with lambs at Gunnes gård in Upplands Väsby. She says it's a "free to enter Viking farm where they have free range sheep".
We got so many good pictures this week of readers celebrating Walpurgis Day – when Swedes light bonfires to welcome the start of spring – so we included a few more honourable mentions below.
You can submit your entries via email at [email protected] with the subject "Photo of the week", or by submitting your photo to X using the hashtag #TheLocalSwedenPOTW – or look out for our Facebook post every Monday on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo. Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.
By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.