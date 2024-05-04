Inside Sweden: Will Eurovision bring party cheer to Malmö or is it too late?

Advertisement

“It’s a damp squib,” a friend in Malmö told me about Eurovision.

They’re not the only one looking forward to the song contest with uninspired wariness rather than the excitement that organisers most likely hoped for when they were named host city last year. The mood isn’t what you’d expect in a Eurovision-crazed country like Sweden.

Tension over Israel’s participation in the contest has, despite attempts by the European Broadcasting Union to justify it, only grown in recent weeks. A few weeks ago it started to feel as though excitement was starting to build in the city, but it's largely died down since.

Several protests are planned in the city, which has a large Palestinian population, and irrespective of people’s specific views on the Israel-Hamas war, there’s probably a little voice in the back of a lot of Malmöites’ minds wishing the event had gone to Stockholm or even Örnsköldsvik instead.

Ten percent of volunteers have already cancelled their participation in Eurovision, and several artists set to perform at side events organised by the city have also pulled out.

Although there’s nothing the city of Malmö itself can do to affect EBU’s decision, its events have become tainted by association. The city’s organisers are putting on brave faces, but they can’t be happy either.

There’s also the fact that for a lot of Malmö residents, their city is practically shutting down for at least a week.

An event without the political backdrop might have made that easier to bear. Now, not so much.

The train that goes from Malmö’s central station to Malmö Arena where the final will be held is also the main commuter artery through the city – public transport operator Skånetrafiken has vowed to bring in extra departures, but crowded buses and trains seem inevitable.

Folkets Park in the Möllevången area of Malmö is a popular park where parents take their children, but this coming week it’s going to make up the heart of Eurovision Village, the main zone for fans.

Hopefully visiting fans will still be able to enjoy their time in Malmö. Some 100,000 visitors are expected to descend on the city in the coming week. On Thursday I spotted a group of people just off the train, dressed up in Abba-inspired disco outfits, who looked happy to be here.

Malmö is actually a perfect city to host this kind of thing. It’s got great public transport connections, but is also small enough that if the train is indeed too crowded, most distances are walkable.

It’s got an incredible food scene and it would be a mistake to only look for traditional Swedish fare during a visit to Malmö – the international food stalls, restaurants and bars are what make the city.

And being in southern Sweden, the weather is generally better than in Stockholm, although I did check the weather report just now and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get much warmer than 13C.

Do you live in Malmö or are planning to visit for Eurovision? What are your thoughts? Are you going to be attending the event, marching in demonstrations, or simply doing your best to avoid the whole thing?

In other news

Is Sweden meeting its 30-day work permit target for high-skilled foreigners? Three months after the Swedish Migration Agency rolled out a new system for work permits, The Local investigated to see how long highly qualified foreign professionals now have to wait for a decision on their permit.

In last week’s episode of Sweden in Focus Extra: Why does the government want to increase income requirements for work permit holders and why are businesses so opposed to the plan?

Which foreign accent do Swedes prefer? A new study from Sweden's Institute for Language and Folklore took an in-depth look at how Swedes respond to a dozen different foreign accents.

Is the Swedish property market coming back to life after a long period of hibernation? Recent figures suggest as much.

A report in Dagens Nyheter this week revealed over 514 suspected leaks of sensitive information from at least 30 members of the police force to criminals since 2018. Here's what we know so far.

As always, there’s much more to read on www.thelocal.se.

Have a good weekend and thanks for reading!

Best wishes,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

