Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

Why do we get a day off for Ascension and how have criminals infiltrated the Swedish police?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 4 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 4 May 2024 08:07 CET
Why do we get a day off for Ascension and how have criminals infiltrated the Swedish police?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

In this week's episode: Ascension Day holiday, Nazis storm political meeting in Stockholm, who is the Green Party's new joint leader? For Membership+ subscribers: Malmö’ braces for controversial Eurovision Song Contest, organised criminals infiltrate Swedish police force, what are the best summer festivals in Sweden?

Advertisement

Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre.

Already have Membership+ but not receiving all the episodes? Go to the podcast tab on your account page to activate your subscription. 

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Lögren. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Ascension Day

Political violence 

Politics

Eurovision

 

Advertisement

 

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also