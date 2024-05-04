Sweden In Focus Paywall free
Why do we get a day off for Ascension and how have criminals infiltrated the Swedish police?
In this week's episode: Ascension Day holiday, Nazis storm political meeting in Stockholm, who is the Green Party's new joint leader? For Membership+ subscribers: Malmö’ braces for controversial Eurovision Song Contest, organised criminals infiltrate Swedish police force, what are the best summer festivals in Sweden?
Sign up now for Membership+ and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.
Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+
- For signed-in members: Upgrade to Membership+
- For new members: Get Membership+
Read more about Membership+ in our help centre.
Already have Membership+ but not receiving all the episodes? Go to the podcast tab on your account page to activate your subscription.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Becky Waterton and Emma Lögren.
Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:
Ascension Day
Political violence
- EXPLAINED: What we know about the attack on a Swedish anti-fascist meeting
- Over a thousand people join protest against Stockholm attack
Politics
Eurovision
- Malmö to bring in reinforcements from Norway and Denmark ahead of Eurovision
- Eight unmissable free events in Malmö during Eurovision
Police leaks
Festivals
