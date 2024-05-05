Banks, bills and mortgages: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Interest rates may soon drop, but there's still hope if you're finding it hard to pay your mortgage each month.

Which bank should you use if you're a recent arrival to Sweden? We asked our readers for their tips: here's what they said,

We hope you never find yourself in the situation that you're unable to pay a bill in Sweden, but it's good to know what happens if you do, just in case.

Owning a second home is relatively commonplace in Sweden, and they often sell for under a million kronor in more remote areas. But what should you take into account when considering a purchase?

Advertisement

People who arrived in Sweden as adults often need to top up their pension savings, and one way to do this is via investments. What are the different types of investing and how do they work?

Finally, if you're planning on buying a home any time soon, it's worth knowing which banks require you to have permanent residency in Sweden before you apply for a mortgage.