Banks, bills and mortgages: Essential articles for life in Sweden
Wondering which banks give mortgages to foreigners, or what happens if you are struggling to pay a bill? Essential Sweden this week answers those questions and more.
Interest rates may soon drop, but there's still hope if you're finding it hard to pay your mortgage each month.
Which bank should you use if you're a recent arrival to Sweden? We asked our readers for their tips: here's what they said,
We hope you never find yourself in the situation that you're unable to pay a bill in Sweden, but it's good to know what happens if you do, just in case.
Owning a second home is relatively commonplace in Sweden, and they often sell for under a million kronor in more remote areas. But what should you take into account when considering a purchase?
People who arrived in Sweden as adults often need to top up their pension savings, and one way to do this is via investments. What are the different types of investing and how do they work?
Finally, if you're planning on buying a home any time soon, it's worth knowing which banks require you to have permanent residency in Sweden before you apply for a mortgage.
Comments
See Also
Interest rates may soon drop, but there's still hope if you're finding it hard to pay your mortgage each month.
Which bank should you use if you're a recent arrival to Sweden? We asked our readers for their tips: here's what they said,
We hope you never find yourself in the situation that you're unable to pay a bill in Sweden, but it's good to know what happens if you do, just in case.
Owning a second home is relatively commonplace in Sweden, and they often sell for under a million kronor in more remote areas. But what should you take into account when considering a purchase?
People who arrived in Sweden as adults often need to top up their pension savings, and one way to do this is via investments. What are the different types of investing and how do they work?
Finally, if you're planning on buying a home any time soon, it's worth knowing which banks require you to have permanent residency in Sweden before you apply for a mortgage.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.