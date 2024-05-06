Swedish word of the day: hemnetknarka

Advertisement

The Swedish housing shortage is real, and anyone who’s ever faced the challenge of relocating will know how easy it is to while away entire days browsing property sites – either in a desperate attempt to find somewhere, or just to gaze at houses you know you could never afford.

Hemnet is the biggest and most well-known of these (there are others, such as Booli and Boneo), and such is its appeal to home hunters that it’s given rise to its own expression: hemnetknarka.

It’s basically the Swedish version of when your addiction to property porn starts to get out of hand, but as Swedes love compound words they instead made up a one-word verb for the phenomenon.

A total of 32,233 apartments were listed for sale on Hemnet in April 2024, 40 percent more than the same month the year before and the highest number ever for a single month, so there are more opportunities than ever to hemnetknarka.

The second leg of the word, knarka, means “doing drugs”, and it’s got an interesting history.

According to Swedish author Birgitta Stenberg, she and the poet Paul Andersson invented the word in the 1950s as a sort of slang to cover up that they were talking about narcotics.

Stenberg, a journalist, author and interpreter who travelled a lot in her youth and dated King Farouk of Egypt for a couple of years in the 50s, took a liberal view on drugs. One of her many books, Rapport, even depicts her amphetamine abuse in the 60s. She passed away in 2014.

Sweden today has one of the most conservative attitudes to narcotic use in the world, with governments on both sides reluctant to abandon their zero-tolerance attitude to drugs.

But rest assured that it’s perfectly legal to hemnetknarka. The only one who might take offence is your employer if you do it during work hours. Not that we would ever do such a thing, of course.

Examples

Många hemnetknarkar – men få vågar köpa

A lot of people look at property ads online – but few dare to buy (a headline in a Swedish newspaper)

Sitter du och hemnetknarkar nu igen?

Are you looking at property porn again?

