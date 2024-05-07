Man held after 38-year-old shot dead on Södermalm in Stockholm

Advertisement

The shooting happened at around 6.20pm on Monday evening and a huge police operation was immediately launched.

Police cordoned off the area around Helgalunden on Allhelgonagatan, which is close to the busy Götgatan street, Skanstull metro station and the Internationella Engelska Gymnasiet high school.

Sweden's public broadcaster SVT reports that the victim is a 38-year-old man with links to gang crime, although police said it was too early to say whether the shooting was connected to a gang conflict.

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet reports that the suspect is a man in his 20s, with a police record of a series of minor offences but no violent crime convictions.

Roughly where the man was shot. Screenshot: Google Maps

The shooting happened in front of several witnesses.

"I live 50 metres from the scene and ran downstairs with a blanket and first aid kit. It was nice seeing so many people already there trying to save a life," a witness told SVT.

"This happened in the middle of the day near the metro where there are a lot of people. This is otherwise a safe area. At the same time, it's sad no matter where shootings happen."