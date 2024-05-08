'Gardening in Sweden is for ordinary people, not the aristocracy'
In this week's Sweden in Focus Extra, gardener and TV host John Taylor gives his best tips for getting the best out of your Swedish garden.
How does gardening in Sweden differ from elsewhere? Where can you find native plants for your garden? What kind of fruit tress survive in snow?
In this episode, gardening expert John Taylor, the host of SVT's popular show Trädgårdstider, chats with Becky Waterton and answers questions from readers of The Local. He also gives his views on how best to integrate in Sweden.
