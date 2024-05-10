Advertisement

How will lower interest rates affect your life in Sweden and how likely is a 4-day week?

Published: 10 May, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 10 May 2024 13:24 CET
Security fears and parties in Malmö for Eurovision, Sweden lowers interest rates, and Sweden Democrats get caught running a social media troll factory. For Membership+ subscribers: talk of a 4-day working week, why so many homes are coming up for sale, alleged Russian sabotage of rail routes and why the Malmbanan railway is so crucial for Sweden.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Richard Orange and Emma Lögren. 

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Eurovision

Money

Politics

Property

More

