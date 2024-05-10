How will lower interest rates affect your life in Sweden and how likely is a 4-day week?

Advertisement

Get Membership+ to listen to all The Local's podcasts

Sign up now and get early, ad-free access to a full-length episode of the Sweden in Focus podcast every weekend, as well as Sweden in Focus Extra every Wednesday.

Please visit the link that applies to you and get a 40% discount on Membership+

Read more about Membership+ in our help centre.

Already have Membership+ but not receiving all the episodes? Go to the podcast tab on your account page to activate your subscription.

___

You can listen to the latest free edition here:

Or follow Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's Richard Orange and Emma Lögren.

Here are links to some of the topics discussed in the episode:

Eurovision

Money

Politics

Property