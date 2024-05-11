So why does Sweden 'love Eurovision too much'?

Advertisement

"Yes we're slightly obsessed, but this competition is what we do best", asserted the tongue-in-cheek song, written by scriptwriting trio Edward af Sillén, Daniel Réhn och Mathias Venge.

The song put Sweden's Eurovision obsession and the resulting success down to the country's dark, cold winters and the way schools promote music among the young.

"You have to understand this is Sweden. It's cold and dark. we were desperate for an effort to ignite a spark. So this contest gave us the idea, to show you all we're more than depression and IKEA," Perelli explained in the song's break.

"In Sweden we teach our kids in school more than history and sports," Mede takes over. "They learn that the Eurovision is cool, and non-political of course. That writing songs is the ultimate success, if not for Sweden, then try your luck for Cyprus."

This was all meant in fun, but is there a grain of truth to this explanation for Swedes' national obsession with the schmalzy overproduced pop that characterises most Eurovision entries?

It's certainly true that Melodifestivalen, held in February and the start of March, is perfectly timed to help Swedes survive the final spurt of the grim Swedish winter, with friends and families using the performances to justify Saturday nights spent huddled on the sofa gobbling crisps and debating the merits of each performance.

It's also true that school, or at least the Culture Schools or Kulturskolan you will find in every Swedish town and city, have helped make the country the world's leading per-capita exporter of pop music.

According to Bengt Månsson, host of the Swedish fan podcast Sa du Schlager?, who The Local met in the Eurovision press centre in Malmö, these schools have helped get Swedes singing.

"For only a small amount of money, they teach kids music or singing, and, of course, Eurovision and Melodifestivalen is an important part of that. Because the kids gets interested in music through Melodifestivalen and Eurovision, and of course, they want to sing like Loreen, or else they want to sing in a choir."

But Månsson argues Sweden's more obsessive relationship with Eurovision started not with ABBA's 1974 victory in Brighton with Waterloo, but a bit later.

"Everything, I think, started in the 80s. First the gay movement adopted Eurovision, and then the parents that were young then introduced their kids to Eurovision and then you have these Melodifestival tryouts, and that makes it like a folkfest or 'people's festival'."

Becoming a folkfest allowed Melodifestivalen to then channel the much older and deeper Swedish tradition of group singing.

"We like to sing in public, but not when other people notice you," Månsson said. "If I sing in a group, then it doesn't matter if I sing badly. There are so many choirs in Sweden, and they are singing, of course, Schlager."

He also credits the Swedish music mogul Bert Karlsson with giving Sweden's entries their commercial edge, saying his Mariann records "had almost every single artist that was in Melodifestivalen in the 80s on his record label", including Carola Häggkvist, Herrey's, Kikki Danielsson and Eddie Meduza.

The group of about 30 songwriters who stand behind almost all Melodifestival contestants, he continued, had largely stuck to Karlsson's successful Schlager formula.

"I think that these people have followed in his footsteps and learnt their trade from that," he said.

In their act, Sweden spoofed how Finland would have hosted Eurovision had Käärijä won. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Still, how it has hosted the contest six times, three of them in the last eleven years, Sweden at least knows how to put on a good show.

In their song, Mede and Perelli tackled head-on the strong feeling among many Eurovision fans that Finland's Käärijä was the rightful winner in 2023, with his wild outfit and pounding drinking son, Cha Cha Cha, with Sweden's Loreen only rescued by the national jury votes.

"We can hear your complaints, we can feel your fury, when they close the vote and we meet the jury," Mede sung, before introducing a performance that gave a light-hearted take at how the Finns would have tackled the contest had they hosted it, with dancing Moomins and spinning Finnish folk designs.

It would have been a bit too close to the mark, if the dancers hadn't then given way to Käärijä himself, who sent the crowd absolutely wild.