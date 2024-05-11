Netherlands' entry Joost Klein disqualified from Eurovision after backstage incident

Advertisement

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, the European Broadcasting Union, said that it "would not be appropriate" for Klein to continue in the contest, while Swedish police investigate a complaint made by "a female member of the production crew".

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."

The 26-year-old's song, Europapapa, which fuses the Netherlands' Gabber dance genre with Eurovision camp, had been seen as one of the top contenders, with Klein explaining it as a celebration of European unity, as well as a "letter" to his father, who died of cancer when he was 12 years old.

Avrotros, the Dutch television broadcaster, criticised the disqualification as "disproportionate", saying it was "shocked by the decision".

At 5.30pm on Saturday, it issued a longer statement on X, in which it gave Klein's account of what happened, saying he had been filmed immediately after leaving the stage, against agreements he had made beforehand.

"At that moment, Joost repeatedly indicated that he didn't not want to be filmed. This wasn't respected. This led to a threatening movement from Joost towards the camera. Joost did not touch the camera woman," the broadcaster wrote.

"Avrotros finds the penality very heavy and disproportionate. We stand for good manners - let there be no misunderstanding about that but in our view, an exclusion order is not proportional to this incident. We are very disappointed and upset for the millions of fans who were so excited for tonight. What Joost brought to the Netherlands and Europe shouldn't have ended this way."

In its statement, the union underlined that the incident had not involved another performer or member of another country's delegation, quashing speculation that it was connected in some way to Israel's participation in the competition, which has been widely critcised due to the country's ongoing military operation in Gaza.

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member," the statement read. Klein at a press conference on Friday challenged the Israeli entry Eden Golan when she declined to answer a question on how she felt about creating addditional risks for other entries through her participation, shouting out "why not?" and then covering his head with a flag. Klein did not take part in the dress rehearsal on Friday after the EBU revealed that it was "investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist". Swedish police then on Saturday confirmed they had opened an investigation into "threatening behaviour" involving the incident. "We have a man under investigation for making unlawful threats. This is believed to have taken place at Malmö Arena," police spokesperson Evelina Olsson told the Expressen newspaper, without naming Klein. Olsson told the newspaper that the incident, which allegedly took place at Malmö Arena on Thursday evening, had been reported to them on Friday, that they had already interviewed both the suspect and the plaintiff, and that the prosecutor was now weighing up whether to make charges. "We have taken all the essential investigative measures, now it is left to the prosecutor to take a decision," she said.

According to SVT, the threat was made against a photographer who was working for the European Broadcasting Union. After the rehearsal was suspended, Klein reportedly stopped following Eurovision on Instagram and took down the Dutch flag from his dressing room.

When he was confronted by the Aftonbladet newspaper at his hotel on Friday evening, he refused to answer any questions.

"Have a nice day," he reportedly said, before disappearing into a lift up to his room.