Trains at Stockholm Central running again after electrical failure

An electrical failure which occurred just before 4am on Wednesday paused all trains from Stockholm Central station, although most trains are now running to schedule.

Advertisement

"There was fire in an electrical cabinet out on the track area," rescue service commanding officer Magnus Bengtsson told Aftonbladet.

The issue has now been fixed and trains are running from Stockholm Central as usual.

It's a particularly busy time of year for Swedish trains, as schools have already broken up for the summer and Midsummer is just around the corner.

Emilie Gyhlenius was on her way to Skåne with friends to celebrate the holiday and had been waiting in the station for hours when TT spoke to her on Wednesday morning.

"We've been waiting for three hours. We were supposed to get the train due to leave at 5:21am."

Advertisement

Another group were planning on travelling to the Netherlands via Lund, Copenhagen and Hamburg, arriving at 8:30pm this evening. When they tried to rebook their tickets in customer service, there were 150 people in the queue ahead of them and it was impossible to rebook via the app.

"I hope we can get there today," Emme Perreve said.

The airport shuttle Arlanda Express was also affected this morning, but is now up and running again.