Reader photo of the week: The first sign of autumn in Sweden?

Emma Löfgren
Published: 20 Sep, 2024 CET. Updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024 10:32 CET
A cobweb in Uddevalla. Photo: Robert Mark Harvey

Every week, The Local invites readers to submit their pictures to our photo competition, to bring our audience together from all parts of Sweden.

This week's winner is Robert Mark Harvey, who sent in the above picture of a spider's web in Uddevalla, western Sweden.

"Autumn is on its way in Uddevalla," he writes.

At the time of writing, it's officially still summer in Uddevalla. According to the definition used by Swedish meteorologists, autumn is only considered to have arrived once the daily average temperature stays below 10C for five consecutive days.

But we can agree it's starting to feel pretty autumnal out there.

Would you like to be featured in The Local's photo of the week series?

You can submit your entries via email at news@thelocal.se with the subject "Photo of the week" – or look out for our Facebook post every week on The Local Sweden where you can submit your photo.

Please tell us your name so we can credit you as the photographer, and tell us a little bit about the photo and where it was taken.

By submitting a photo, you're giving us permission to republish it on The Local's website, our social media and newsletters.

