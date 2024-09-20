Reader photo of the week: The first sign of autumn in Sweden?

Every week, The Local invites readers to submit their pictures to our photo competition, to bring our audience together from all parts of Sweden.

This week's winner is Robert Mark Harvey, who sent in the above picture of a spider's web in Uddevalla, western Sweden.

"Autumn is on its way in Uddevalla," he writes.

At the time of writing, it's officially still summer in Uddevalla. According to the definition used by Swedish meteorologists, autumn is only considered to have arrived once the daily average temperature stays below 10C for five consecutive days.

But we can agree it's starting to feel pretty autumnal out there.

