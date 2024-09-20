Swedish word of the day: fullständiga rättigheter

You might have seen this phrase on the sign or menu at restaurants, but what does it actually mean?

Let’s start with the first word in this phrase: fullständiga, or fullständig when it isn’t used before a plural noun.

Speakers of German might recognise it as a version of the word vollständig, meaning complete.

The second word, rättigheter, or rättighet when singular, means a right, as in something you are entitled to. A literal translation of fullständiga rättigheter would therefore be “full rights”. Which admittedly doesn’t make a lot of sense in English.

Essentially, the rights in question here are the rights to serve alcohol. Sweden has strict alcohol laws: alcohol over 3.5 percent ABV can only be sold at Systembolaget stores, which are owned by the state, and you must be over 20 to do so.

In restaurants and bars, however, the drinking age is 18, and there are strict rules for waiters, bartenders and other hospitality workers when it comes to being allowed to serve alcohol over 3.5 percent.

A restaurant displaying the phrase fullständiga rättigheter has applied for and been granted a license to sell alcohol (serveringstillstånd), which among other things bans people who have been sentenced to a crime or who haven’t paid taxes or employer fees on time from serving alcohol.

Applicants also need to have sufficient knowledge of Sweden’s alcohol laws, which may include a written test, depending on the municipality.

So, next time you’re looking for a restaurant for your next night out and you know you want to drink a few beers or share a bottle of wine, you know what to look for.

Example sentences:

Har du bara folköl? Nej, vi har fullständiga rättigheter!

Do you only have folköl [beer under 3.5 percent ABV]? No, we have a full alcohol license!

Restaurangen var bra, men de har precis öppnat, så de saknar fullständiga rättigheter.

The restaurant was good, but they’ve only just opened so they don’t have an alcohol license yet.

