Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Woman seriously injured in Stockholm amphibious bus accident, Northvolt's lenders call in external help as crisis deepens, and how will Sweden's new budget affect your personal finances? Here's the latest news.

Woman seriously injured in Stockholm tour bus accident

A woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a tour bus in the Östermalm district of central Stockholm.

The accident on Karlavägen happened on Thursday afternoon and the woman was brought to hospital by ambulance.

The bus was an amphibious bus run by sightseeing company Ocean Bus, who told Swedish media the driver was in shock after the incident.

"We obviously hope that everything turns out well for the woman who got hit. That's really all I can say for now," its owner told Aftonbladet.

Police are investigating the incident.

There had been no more updates by the time of publication, 6am on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: injured – skadad

Fatal shooting in central Swedish town

A person was shot dead in central Hallstahammar, west of Västerås, on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the scene outside a pizza place at around 7.30pm.

"It's being investigated as murder. If anyone saw anything, they're very welcome to call 114 14," said police spokesperson Maria Hall.

She declined to say whether or not anyone had been arrested when asked by the TT news agency.

A witness told regional newspaper VLT that he was on his way to his car together with his family when he first heard one gunshot, and then several in quick succession.

Swedish vocabulary: to investigate – att utreda

Northvolt's lenders call in external help as crisis deepens

The lenders of Northvolt have hired investment bank PTJ Partners to advise on various scenarios that could arise from the struggling battery producer's deteriorating liquidity problems, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Northvolt's financial situation is said to be close to breaking point and a total freeze on all expenses has been introduced, according to reports in the media, although Northvolt has previously said that staff will get paid as normal in September.

Last week, Northvolt warned that a series of cost-saving measures, including layoffs, was on the cards.

A rising star of the green transition, Northvolt's factory in Skellefteå has long been attractive among international talent. If you work for Northvolt and would like to share your story with The Local, please email emma.lofgren@thelocal.com. You may be anonymous.

Swedish vocabulary: liquidity – likviditet

How will Sweden's new budget affect your personal finances?

Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson yesterday unveiled 60 billion kronor of budget reforms, of which a total of 27 billion will go towards lowering taxes. If you're wondering how the budget may affect you, you may find these articles by The Local useful: